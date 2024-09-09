Live long and healthy: Follow these simple diet tips

Living long and healthy is a wish that people all over the world are obsessed with. However, as important as the time span that we live, it is equally important that we focus on our dietary and lifestyle habits to ensure that we live the years in good health. Dr Susan B. Roberts, the senior associate dean for research at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, in an interview with The New York Times, said that a part of our life and quality of life is determined by genetics. The way we eat, sleep, if we smoke or drink also affects our longevity. A part of our life and quality of life is determined by genetics. The way we eat, sleep, if we smoke or drink also affects our longevity.(Unsplash)

Dr. Frank Hu, a professor of nutrition and epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, further added that while eating for longevity is not quite scientific, associations between people’s dietary habits and their long-term health is open to be explored. Here are a few dietary tips that we can follow to have a long and healthy life:

Prioritise plant proteins:

While proteins contribute to a healthy body, it is important to know where we should get the right proteins from. While plant-based proteins such as legumes, nuts and whole grains contribute to good health, animal-based proteins are associated with shorter life span.

Incorporate bone-strengthening nutrients:

Dr Susan B. Roberts added that with age, the bone strength starts to corrode – we should be mindful of adding enough calcium and vitamin D to the diet to strengthen bones. Dairy milk, plant milks, orange juices and cereals are loaded with both calcium and vitamin D.

Boost polyphenols:

Fruits, vegetables, whole grains and other plant foods, like nuts and legumes are loaded with polyphenols that support healthy ageing of the body. Coffee is a great source of polyphenols and can reduce the risk of diabetes, some types of cancers, heart ailments and cognitive decline.

Add healthy fats:

Olive oil and most other plant oils, nuts, seeds, and avocados are rich in unsaturated fats which can help in living a long and healthy life. Fatty fishes are rich in sources of omega-3 fatty acids that help in boosting brain health.

Avoid ultra processed foods:

Packaged food items, processed meats and sweetened beverages are associated with risk of heart diseases, diabetes and earlier death – we should reject processed food items as much as possible.

