Fitness coach shares most dangerous and harmful diets for weight loss: 'There are no magic pills or shortcuts'

Luke Coutinho is a lifestyle and fitness coach who shares health-related Instagram posts. In a post on April 17, Luke warned, “Wake up, India,” as he went on to list the 'most dangerous and harmful diets for weight loss'. He called the 'low salt and no salt diet', 'no fat diet', 'crash diet' and 'starvation diet' dangerous. Also read | Actor Anita Raj's fitness secrets for toned body at 62: 'From lifting heavy weights to holding 61-minute plank' Weight loss diets can lead to malnutrition, causing fatigue, weakness, and increased risk of illness.(Shutterstock)

He highlighted how crash diets often lead to rapid weight loss, which can be unsustainable, while severely restricting calorie intake can lead to nutrient deficiencies, fatigue, and decreased metabolism. Starvation can lead to malnutrition, causing fatigue, weakness, and increased risk of illness, he added.

Check out his post:

Luke wrote, “Low salt and diuretic diets (using diuretics without medical supervision), Ozempic and Mounjaro diets without lifestyle and behavioural changes (inflamed guts, muscle loss, bone density loss and food psychiatry issues), low carb, high creatine, low/now workout, low water diets (starting creatine without a kidney function test), social media trend and fad diets: These diets don't cause small problems but dangerous ones from kidney, liver and heart issues to hormonal imbalance, skewed metabolism, cognitive health, gut deficiencies, mood swings and bone issues.”

He added, “Respect bio-individuality. There are no magic pills or shortcuts to weight loss. What works is the right knowledge, knowing your body type (bio individuality), consistency, discipline, and simplicity.” Luke further said: “Failed? Start again, fail again, start again. That is what builds consistency and discipline. Be educated, not influenced.”

In his caption, he asked people to aim for sustainable lifestyle changes, including regular physical activity and stress management. Luke wrote, “Low salt unless advised medically for medical conditions, but using it as a fad to prevent water gain is dangerous. Too many people across ages messing up their health dangerously to chase shortcuts and quick fixes. There is a right and wrong way to live, love and eat. The last few months we have seen a massive increase in patients with side effects of these dangerous diets – from failing kidneys and livers to massive cortisol spikes, hormonal balance, bone density loss, crazy mood swings, low energy levels, messed up sleep, pigmenting skin, falling hair, no libido and so much more. Have lifestyle changes worked for you?”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.