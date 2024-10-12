Restrict calories to live longer; study explains how it works

For weight loss, people often adapt to different types of dietary and lifestyle changes. However, how the body adapts to the diet helps in impacting the longevity of a person in a positive way. A recent study led by Gary Churchill, The Jackson Laboratory demonstrated how different dietary choices can impact longevity differently. Calorie restriction and intermittent fasting can have significant life-extending benefits, the research confirmed. Improving longevity with calorie restriction - know all about it here.(istockphoto)

The research was conducted on 937 genetically diverse female mice – the mice were divided into five categories – one with unrestricted access to food, two with calorie restrictions and two with intermittent fasting. Then regular health assessments and blood tests were conducted on those mice throughout their lives to observe the effect of their diets.

Results of the study:

The study observed that calorie restriction and intermittent fasting improved the lifespan of mice than the ones who had unrestricted access to food. It was further observed that the mice that fasted for one or two days per week experienced lifespan extensions – the mice that fasted for two days lived longer than the mice that fasted for one day. Even when they consumed the same amount of food like their unrestricted counterparts, the calorie restriction and intermittent fasting added to their lifespan.

Gary Churchill, Karl Gunnar Johansson Chair and professor at JAX who led the study, in a statement, stated that a moderate level of calorie restriction and intermittent fasting can help in improving health and lifespan.

The study challenges the old notion - calorie restriction can alleviate the negative effects of obesity, thereby significantly improving lifespan. However, the study further suggested that there is a more complex model of mechanisms at play that helps in improving longevity with calorie restriction.

Downsides of dietary restrictions:

Extreme dietary restrictions also have downsides. The study pointed out that significant loss of lean body mass was observed on mice that lived longest on average. Loss of immunity was also observed that made them more susceptible to infections.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.