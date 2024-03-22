6 ways to safeguard your heart while intermittent fasting
Is intermittent fasting taking a toll on your heart health? Here's what to do when following this eating pattern.
Intermittent fasting is fast gaining popularity among fitness enthusiasts with no specific restrictions on the type of food or portions, and its ability to enhance rapid fat burning. However, a recent study has pointed out the eating pattern can be detrimental to your heart health and people who eat within the 8-hour framework are at 91 per cent greater chance of dying from cardiovascular disease than those who ate over a 12-16 hour time frame. (Also read: Intermittent fasting linked to 91% increase in risk of death from heart disease: Study)
How intermittent fasting works
According to John Hopkins Medicine, intermittent fasting works by prolonging the period when your body has burned through the calories consumed during your last meal and begins burning fat. This offers several advantages as per experts be it diabetes prevention, weight loss to reducing inflammation in the body. However, in the light of this new research, it's important to understand how potential heart issues can be avoided with this diet pattern.
"It is trendy now-a-days to follow IF as if it is a discovery but the centuries-old tradition of fasting for a day every week is a form of IF. It is perceived that weight loss can be swift and significantly higher with IF regimens based on animal experiments. In addition, physiologically a fed state promotes cell growth whereas fasting state promotes cell breakdown and repair and certain small human studies showed IF could help in recovering from diabetes, weight loss, cancer, thyroid problems etc," says Dr. C. Raghu, Clinical Director & Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad.
Mistakes we make during intermittent fasting
Dr Raghu says one also needs to take into account the calories consumed during the eating window and the pre-existing health conditions before beginning with intermittent fasting to safeguard heart health.
"A recent study presented at an American Heart Association meeting showed that IF of more than 16 hours had increased cardiovascular event by 91%. A lot of criticism of the study methodology and interpretation of findings happened but that is not important. Recent studies also showed that it is calorie limitation which is important rather than time restricted eating alone," says the expert.
Tips to safeguard heart health during intermittent fasting
Dr C. Raghu shares important strategies for cardiovascular health that must be followed during intermittent fasting.
- Maintaining the circadian rhythm is essential for IF; that is people should eat in the day window and avoid eating or snacking during nights.
- If one is a diabetic, it is essential to modify certain diabetes medicines, as fasting on these drugs is not recommended. Some people who take medications for blood pressure or heart disease also may be more prone to imbalances of sodium, potassium, and other minerals during longer-than-normal periods of fasting. So, consult a doctor before embarking on IF.
- If regimen must be introduced gradually, over a period of several months, reduce the time window during which they consume food each day, with the goal of fasting for 16 to 18 hours a day.
- It is not the IF that is important, but calorie restriction also must be considered for it to be effective.
- Even during an IF regimen snacking should be avoided between meals and physical activity and building muscle tone are important strategies for healthy weight loss.
- Understanding that IF regimen must be followed for lifelong and short duration followed by normal eating patterns could result in weight gain instead of weight loss is important before starting these regimens.
