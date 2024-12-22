Malaika Arora's diet secrets for toned body at 51: Fast 16-18 hours a day, drink only coconut or jeera water in morning
Malaika Arora maintains her lean figure at the age of 51 with a rigorous fitness regimen. Coupled with regular workouts, she observes 16/8 intermittent fasting.
Malaika Arora’s toned body at the age of 51 is truly inspirational. No wonder she still exudes a youthful glow. In a 2021 interview with ETimes Lifestyle, the reality TV judge and entrepreneur had opened up about her intermittent fasting routine and broken down her fasting rituals, dos and don'ts. Her morning routine is disciplined and consists of a long fasting window. Malaika also shared the drinks that she consumes during the fasting window.
Intermittent fasting in the morning
Malaika Arora opened up about how her last meal is 7-7:30 pm every night, so she keeps a fasting window of 16-18 hours, meaning she doesn't eat anything in the morning. Intermittent fasting is alternate periods of eating and fasting. As Malaika revealed, she fasts for 16-18 hours, and she follows the 16/8 method, where she eats within a 8 hours-window only during the day. But she drinks liquids through the day that help her get through the fasting window.
Drinks she takes in the morning
She has an entire liquid plan set for the morning fasting as staying hydrated makes the fasting easy. Malaika consumes a variety of drinks for the morning like coconut water, jeera water and plain water with lime.
How she breaks fast
After her 16-18 hour fasting window she breaks the fast with nuts, walnuts and a mix of nuts. This is the first thing she consumes after the long fasting window.
