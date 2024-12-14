Intermittent fasting for weight loss? Study reveals shocking side-effect that will make you think twice

Intermittent fasting, which involves windows of eating and fasting, is a popular recommendation for achieving weight loss goals. Along with dieting and exercising, intermittent fasting is also included in the weight loss management schedule. But, a study published in the journal Cell revealed the downside of intermittent fasting, a rather shocking side effect. It slows down hair regeneration. Intermittent fasting is the alternate interval of eating and fasting, according to time. (Shutterstock)

Connection to slow hair growth

The researchers found that intermittent fasting has a hair-stunting effect. They examined the effect on mice. The effect will have less severity on humans, but still there are chances in humans. The researchers in their observation kept the mice under strict eating patterns much like intermittent fasting- periods of eating and fasting. These mice displayed a delay in hair regeneration compared to mice who were not put on an eating schedule. The fasting mice took a significant time to partially regrow hair as much as 96 days, in contrast to normal mice’s hair growth in 30 days. This change in hair growth happens due to the shift of energy source during intermittent fasting.

The research, led by stem cell biologist Bing Zhang from Westlake University in China found out how intermittent fasting affects hair follicle stem cells (HFSCs). These cells are responsible for hair regeneration and rely heavily on glucose for energy. When food intake is restricted during the fasting period of intermittent fasting, the body shifts to using fat as an energy source instead of regular glucose, releasing fatty acids into the bloodstream. Unfortunately, HFSCs lack the necessary mechanisms to process these fatty acids, leading to oxidative stress efficiently. This stress can overwhelm the cells, causing them to inhibit growth.

How to tackle the side effect?

The researchers emphasized that antioxidants help with it and offer relief. The research showed that both topical vitamin e and genetic enhancements to antioxidant levels helped. This highlights the importance of balancing fasting with proper nutrient intake. Lead researcher Zhang also reiterated the diversity in human responses to fasting, emphasising that individual results may vary based on genetics, diet, and lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.