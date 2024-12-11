Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman lost 17 kg with this intermittent fasting diet plan: Here's everything she ate for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack

BySanya Panwar
Dec 11, 2024 01:56 PM IST

Intermittent fasting is a diet that requires you to fast during certain hours of the day or days of a week. Here's the diet plan a woman followed to shed 17 kg.

Intermittent fasting has the potential to improve your health by helping with weight loss. As per a woman named Anjali Sachan, who documents her weight loss journey on Instagram, it helped her shed 17 kg from her starting weight of 72 kg. In a recent post, she shared her detailed diet plan along with the meal timings. Read on to find out what she ate in a day. Also read | 'No exercise, no running, no medication’: Here’s how Madhavan followed intermittent fasting

Anjali Sachan keeps sharing her before-and-after weight loss photos on Instagram. (Instagram/Anjali Sachan)
Anjali Sachan keeps sharing her before-and-after weight loss photos on Instagram. (Instagram/Anjali Sachan)

Breakfast at 11.30 am

◉ Monday: 250 g fruit + 10 almonds

◉ Tuesday: 1 bowl upma / rawa or oats upma

◉ Wednesday: 200-350 g fruit chaat with black salt and chaat masala + 10 g nuts

◉ Thursday: 1 stuffed chilla + tea/ green chutney

◉ Friday: 1 stuffed paratha with tea/curd

◉ Saturday: 200 g fruit + 5 almonds

◉ Sunday: 1 bowl poha/ rawa, vermicelli or oats upma

Lunch at 2 pm

◉ Monday: 1-2 chapati + 1 katori lauki chana dal + 140 g cucumber + 1 glass lassi

◉ Tuesday: 1 bowl rice + 1-2 katori rajma/ chole + salad

◉ Wednesday: 1-2 chapati + 1-2 katori soya chunk sabzi/ paneer sabzi + 120-140 g cucumber + lassi

◉ Thursday: 1-2 chapati + favourite sabzi + salad + curd

◉ Friday: 130-150 g cooked rice + matar paneer/ chole + salad

◉ Saturday: 1 chapati + 1 katori + 1 katori favourite sabzi/mix veg sabzi + salad

◉ Sunday: Paneer pulao

Evening snacks at 5 pm

◉ Monday: 20 g makhana

◉ Tuesday: 1 small katori roasted chana

◉ Wednesday: Sweetcorn/ roasted makhana

◉ Thursday: 150-200 g fruit/ small katori roasted chana

◉ Friday: 1 glass buttermilk/ coconut water

◉ Saturday: 20 g makhana

◉ Sunday: 1 katori puffed rice/ roasted chana chaat

Dinner at 7-8 pm

◉ Monday: 1 bowl vegetable moong dal khichdi

◉ Tuesday: 1 chapati + 1-2 katori dal/ paneer bhurji

◉ Wednesday: 1 bowl oats vegetable khichdi/ vermicelli upma

◉ Thursday: 2 slice bread paneer sandwich/ egg omelette

◉ Friday: 1 chapati + soya chunk sabzi + salad

◉ Saturday: 150-180 gm paneer cutlet/ chicken cutlet

◉ Sunday: 1 chapati + tofu bhurji/ dal + salad

She wrote in her caption, “Fasting time: 8 pm to next day 11 am. During fasting: only water, green tea and black coffee…”

Is intermittent fasting better than counting calories?

As weight loss plans go, it’s easy to see the allure of intermittent fasting: eat what you want, but only during certain windows of time, often just eight hours a day. Research says that instead of counting calories, people who are dieting should pay attention to the clock. Click here to find out more.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On