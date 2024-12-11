Woman lost 17 kg with this intermittent fasting diet plan: Here's everything she ate for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack

Intermittent fasting has the potential to improve your health by helping with weight loss. As per a woman named Anjali Sachan, who documents her weight loss journey on Instagram, it helped her shed 17 kg from her starting weight of 72 kg. In a recent post, she shared her detailed diet plan along with the meal timings. Read on to find out what she ate in a day. Also read | 'No exercise, no running, no medication’: Here’s how Madhavan followed intermittent fasting Anjali Sachan keeps sharing her before-and-after weight loss photos on Instagram. (Instagram/Anjali Sachan)

Breakfast at 11.30 am

◉ Monday: 250 g fruit + 10 almonds

◉ Tuesday: 1 bowl upma / rawa or oats upma

◉ Wednesday: 200-350 g fruit chaat with black salt and chaat masala + 10 g nuts

◉ Thursday: 1 stuffed chilla + tea/ green chutney

◉ Friday: 1 stuffed paratha with tea/curd

◉ Saturday: 200 g fruit + 5 almonds

◉ Sunday: 1 bowl poha/ rawa, vermicelli or oats upma

Lunch at 2 pm

◉ Monday: 1-2 chapati + 1 katori lauki chana dal + 140 g cucumber + 1 glass lassi

◉ Tuesday: 1 bowl rice + 1-2 katori rajma/ chole + salad

◉ Wednesday: 1-2 chapati + 1-2 katori soya chunk sabzi/ paneer sabzi + 120-140 g cucumber + lassi

◉ Thursday: 1-2 chapati + favourite sabzi + salad + curd

◉ Friday: 130-150 g cooked rice + matar paneer/ chole + salad

◉ Saturday: 1 chapati + 1 katori + 1 katori favourite sabzi/mix veg sabzi + salad

◉ Sunday: Paneer pulao

Evening snacks at 5 pm

◉ Monday: 20 g makhana

◉ Tuesday: 1 small katori roasted chana

◉ Wednesday: Sweetcorn/ roasted makhana

◉ Thursday: 150-200 g fruit/ small katori roasted chana

◉ Friday: 1 glass buttermilk/ coconut water

◉ Saturday: 20 g makhana

◉ Sunday: 1 katori puffed rice/ roasted chana chaat

Dinner at 7-8 pm

◉ Monday: 1 bowl vegetable moong dal khichdi

◉ Tuesday: 1 chapati + 1-2 katori dal/ paneer bhurji

◉ Wednesday: 1 bowl oats vegetable khichdi/ vermicelli upma

◉ Thursday: 2 slice bread paneer sandwich/ egg omelette

◉ Friday: 1 chapati + soya chunk sabzi + salad

◉ Saturday: 150-180 gm paneer cutlet/ chicken cutlet

◉ Sunday: 1 chapati + tofu bhurji/ dal + salad

She wrote in her caption, “Fasting time: 8 pm to next day 11 am. During fasting: only water, green tea and black coffee…”

Is intermittent fasting better than counting calories?

As weight loss plans go, it’s easy to see the allure of intermittent fasting: eat what you want, but only during certain windows of time, often just eight hours a day. Research says that instead of counting calories, people who are dieting should pay attention to the clock. Click here to find out more.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.