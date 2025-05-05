Doctors reveals these cooking oils can actually boost your cholesterol in a good way

Cooking oil is a kitchen essential, bringing out the best flavours in every dish. Whether used for frying, sautéing, baking or even as a drizzle on salads and in dips, edible oil makes the food tastier and more enjoyable. 4 fascinating facts you didn't know about edible cooking oil.(Image by Unsplash)

However, beyond its basis for many recipes, edible oil has a fascinating story to tell—from its impact on health to the science behind how it behaves when heated. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shilpa Vora, Chief R&D Officer at Marico Ltd., shared, “Not every oil is created equal and understanding the intricacies of cooking oil can elevate your food preparation and help you make healthier choices.”

The health expert revealed four interesting facts about edible cooking oil that can transform the way you cook and think about nutrition.

1. A healthy source of fat and other nutrients

Cooking oils are a good source of fat and provide essential nutrients that support overall health. According to ICMR dietary guidelines, dietary fat should be around 15-30% of total energy intake. Many cooking oils, including multi-source edible oils, feature a good balance of MUFA (monounsaturated) and PUFA (polyunsaturated fats) - both of which are beneficial for heart health. These fats help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) levels while increasing good cholesterol (HDL), reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease. Multi-source edible oils rich in good fats also contain antioxidants and essential vitamins that safeguard heart health and reduce inflammation.

Limit the intake of oil to half kg per person per month. Prefer using blends of oil in weekly rotation as the content of PUFA, MUFA and SAFA varies in each oil.(Pixabay)

Similarly, single-seed oils such as sunflower oil or rice bran oil are packed with Vitamin E and can reduce bad cholesterol levels, improve heart health and boost energy. By choosing the right type of cooking oil, you are not just enhancing the flavour of your food – you are also fuelling your body with vital nutrients that contribute to long-term well-being.

2. Multi-source edible oils offer balanced nutrition

Multi-source edible oils are a combination of two or more types of oils, such as sunflower oil mixed with rice bran oil or safflower oil. Blended oils not only provide a scientifically balanced ratio of essential fatty acids but are also rich in vitamins A, D, E, and oryzanol. They help the body maintain the right nutrient balance for overall well-being. Further, they lower triglycerides and help reduce overall body weight.

Avoid excessive salt and sweets in your diet: Use polyunsaturated cooking oil like Safflower oil, Mustard oil, etc. Increase the portion size of salad and fruits in your daily diet(Pixabay)

For example, a mix of canola oil and flaxseed oil ensures a good proportion of both omega-3 and omega-6 fats, supporting heart health and reducing inflammation. Additionally, blended oils can offer a more stable cooking medium. Certain oils, like olive oil, have a lower smoke point, making them unsuitable for high-heat cooking. When combined with a higher smoke point oil, such as rice bran oil, the mixture can withstand higher temperatures without breaking down, making it ideal for frying and deep-frying. With the right combination of oils, you get the best of both worlds - nutritional benefits and cooking versatility.

3. All cooking oils have a smoke point

One of the most important yet overlooked aspects of cooking oil is its smoke point—the temperature at which it starts to break down and produce smoke. When an oil reaches its smoke point, it not only loses its beneficial nutrients but also starts to release harmful compounds, including free radicals which can cause tissue damage.

The best oil for cooking can depend on various factors such as the type of cooking you're doing, the flavour you desire, and the smoke point required for the particular dish. Here are a few versatile oils that are commonly considered good options for cooking: (Unsplash)

However, with a high smoke point multi-source edible oils are perfect for frying and other types of cooking, without generating toxic chemicals. Further, avoid overheating oil to preserve nutrients and eliminate reheating. For example, rice bran oil and sunflower oil has an approx. smoke point of 232.2 °C, making them an ideal type of oil for frying. Similarly, low-smoke point oils such as walnut oil, or extra virgin olive oil can be used for gentle cooking or salad dressings.

Understanding the smoke point of your cooking oil ensures that you not only preserve the oil’s flavour and nutritional profile but also prevent the formation of harmful compounds in your meals.

4. Not all fats in cooking oils are bad

There’s a common myth that all fats are unhealthy, but the truth is, that certain fats found in cooking oils are essential for the body. Dietary fats support hormone production, cell growth, and nutrient absorption. The key is to make the right choice.

Monounsaturated Fats (MUFA): A good fat found in olive oil, avocado oil, and peanut oil, these fats help reduce bad cholesterol levels and promote heart health

A good fat found in olive oil, avocado oil, and peanut oil, these fats help reduce bad cholesterol levels and promote heart health Polyunsaturated Fats (PUFA): A heart-healthy fat present in sunflower oil, flaxseed oil, and soybean oil, these fats provide essential omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids that the body cannot produce on its own

A heart-healthy fat present in sunflower oil, flaxseed oil, and soybean oil, these fats provide essential omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids that the body cannot produce on its own Saturated Fats: Found in coconut oil, palm oil, and butter, these are recognised as unhealthy fats. Excessive consumption can raise cholesterol levels, and lead to heart diseases and health problems, hence moderate consumption is advised

Found in coconut oil, palm oil, and butter, these are recognised as unhealthy fats. Excessive consumption can raise cholesterol levels, and lead to heart diseases and health problems, hence moderate consumption is advised Trans Fats: The only truly harmful fats, trans fats are artificially created when liquid oils are turned into solid fats and are found in some margarine, processed snacks, and fried foods. These should be avoided as they increase the risk of heart disease and inflammation

Dr Shilpa Vora concluded, “By selecting oils rich in good fats and using them in moderation, you can enjoy flavourful meals while maintaining a healthy diet. Cooking oil is more than just a kitchen essential—it’s a powerful ingredient that can influence both flavour and health. By understanding the nutritional value of different oils, making use of multi-source edible oils, being mindful of smoke points and choosing the right fats, you can elevate your cooking while making healthier choices for you and your family.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.