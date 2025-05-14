Nutritionist shares 3 common mistakes she never makes for better health: 'I don't drink fruit juices or juice my fruits'

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has shared some tips for healthy living. She posted an Instagram video on May 13 titled, 'Things I never do for better health'. She shared that fruit juices can be high in sugar and lack fibre, potentially contributing to health issues like fatty liver and type 2 diabetes. Also read | Don’t juice your fruits and veggies; eat them instead: Nutritionist recommends Fruit juices, even 100 percent natural ones, can be detrimental to your health if consumed excessively. Here's why eating whole fruits is a better option. (Representative picture: Freepik)

‘Stop doing these things’

Deepsikha also shared that the habit of taking a 15-minute walk after big meals can help regulate blood sugar levels and improve digestion. Getting 7-8 hours of sleep is essential for overall health, she said, and advised you make it a priority. Adequate sleep can help regulate cortisol levels, and promote overall well-being, Deepsikha added.

In her caption, she wrote, “Here are some common mistakes that people usually make when they try to eat and live better. So stop doing these things soon!” She said in the video, “Here are three things that I will never do as a nutritionist.”

Avoid fruit juices

Deepsikha said, “First, I will never drink fruit juices or juice my fruits because this is just a form of simple sugar, which lacks fibre and can cause more chances of fatty liver, being rich in fructose, as well as type 2 diabetes. It is not good for you.”

Take a walk after meals

She added, “Second is immediately sitting or sleeping after eating a big meal. I will always take at least a 15-minute walk because that will reduce my sugar spike and also improve my digestion.”

Prioritise sleep

Deepsikha concluded, “And third, compromise on my sleep. I will make sure that I always get seven to eight hours of sleep because not sleeping enough and being sleep-deprived has a very negative impact on your health. It can spike your cortisol levels, which can lead to poor health ahead.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.