From kale to chocolate: Foods and nutrients that support healthy libido, hormone balance and sexual function

A nutritious food regimen containing superfoods and vital nutrients can enhance libido, preserve energy levels and stabilise hormones. Superfoods also enhance coronary heart fitness. Want more energy and better sex? Start eating these libido-enhancing foods today.(Image by Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nilay Mehrotra, CEO of Kindly Health, suggested some foods and nutrients that may aid libido, hormone levels and sexual function.

1. Fresh greens

Kale, turnip greens, spinach, broccoli, celery, asparagus, and avocados are antioxidants with vitamins and minerals such as Vitamins A, K, E, Iron and Folate. Green leafy vegetables are fibrous and assist in the growth of gut microflora. As a result, it improves metabolic health.

You should include certain foods that give your libido a little nudge, like nuts, strawberries, chocolate, eggs and watermelon.(Shutterstock)

Sparkling vegetables are full of magnesium, which reduces inflammation. Moreover, they assist in decreasing cortisol tiers in men, which is beneficial to libido and hormones. Furthermore, bell peppers, garlic, and ginger additionally stimulate blood circulation to the sexual organs.

2. Vital fruits

Peaches, grapes, pomegranates, pineapples, oranges, apples, bananas, berries - blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are phytonutrients that include antioxidant houses with vitamins and minerals. These fruits are valuable resources for the immune system and make contributions to standard sexual power with the resource of improving testosterone degrees in men.

3. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds, which encompass almonds, walnuts, pistachios, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, chia seeds, and flax seeds, are rich assets of omega-3, healthy fats, zinc and proteins which might be important for male fertility and performance.

Nilay Mehrotra said, “Foods that are specifically multi-nutritional and combos of these are vital to support a healthy libido, sexual functioning and a balanced hormone profile. The inclusion of these ingredients every day can allow your body's herbal functionality to self-regulate hormonal stages, enhance trendy body flow, and boost sexual well-being activities.”

Food rich in zinc like lentils, beef, cashews, pumpkin seeds, quinoa, etc., can be consumed. Zinc is not only important for skin development but also regulates metabolism and hormone levels.(Unsplash)

Bringing his expertise to the same, to Sunil Chaudhary, Personal Trainer and Fitness Manager, said, “90% of sexual performance is mental. Happiness, emotional connection, and stress management naturally support libido. Still, certain foods and herbs act as valuable allies.”

According to him, nutrient-dense foods that promote hormone health include:

Zinc-rich foods like pumpkin seeds, spinach and eggs which support testosterone production.

Vitamin B-complex from whole grains and leafy greens which aid in nerve function and energy.

Healthy fats (avocados, flaxseeds and almonds) are essential for hormone synthesis.

Dark chocolate and berries increase dopamine, enhancing mood and arousal.

Herbal supplements like Ashwagandha and Shilajit have shown promising effects in improving testosterone levels, reducing cortisol and boosting sexual stamina.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.