Nephrologist shares signs to know if your kidneys are not healthy: 'Weight loss and poor appetite to swelling in…'

According to the International Society of Nephrology, more than 850 million worldwide have some form of kidney disease. Moreover, the prevalence of chronic kidney disease worldwide is 10.4 percent among men and 11.8 percent among women. Moreover, our fast-paced lifestyle and unhealthy food choices are also having an impact on kidney health. Therefore, it becomes prudent to know if your kidney function is healthy, and if not, take necessary steps to improve it. Symptoms of kidney health failure are often easily overlooked. Therefore, awareness and early detection are key. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nishchay B, MD, DM (nephrology and kidney transplant), consultant nephrologist, Apollo Clinic, Bellandur, talked about the symptoms to know if your kidney function is healthy, why kidney health is important, and symptoms of kidney failure.

What are the symptoms of kidney failure?

According to Dr Nishchay, there are usually no symptoms of kidney disease in its early stages. “This is because the body can often compensate for a significant reduction in kidney function. Kidney disease is often diagnosed incidentally during routine blood or urine tests for other conditions. Kidney damage may not show symptoms until function is significantly impaired, making early detection vital. Often, symptoms remain vague and nonspecific until the later stages of kidney disease,” he explained.

Kidney disease is often diagnosed incidentally during routine blood or urine tests for other conditions. (Shutterstock)

If detected early, the nephrologist stated that medications and regular monitoring can help prevent progression. Subtle signs to watch for include:

Persistent fatigue

Poor appetite

Puffiness around the eyes

Dry and itchy skin

Changes in urination frequency.

“Since these symptoms are easily overlooked, awareness and early detection are key. Even at advanced stages, symptoms can remain vague and nonspecific,” he added. Common signs include:

• Weight loss and poor appetite

• Swelling in the ankles, feet, or hands due to fluid retention

• Shortness of breath

• Fatigue

• Blood in the urine

• Increased frequency of urination, especially at night

• Difficulty sleeping (insomnia)

• Itchy skin

• Muscle cramps

• Nausea

• Headaches

Why is kidney health important?

Stressing on the importance of keeping our kidneys healthy, Dr Nishchay said, “Kidneys play a crucial role not only in filtering waste and excess fluids from the blood but also in regulating blood pressure, maintaining electrolyte balance, and producing hormones essential for red blood cell production.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.