53-year-old doctor reverses biological age to 23 after ‘nearly dying’; shares 6 biohacking steps: ‘I do 5-day fasts’

Dr Alka Patel, a 53-year-old longevity and lifestyle medicine doctor based in London, claims that her biological age is 23. Confused? In a recent interview with The Metro, Dr Alka revealed that ‘after nearly dying’ because of burnout, she decided to get her life back on track. And now, her biological age is 30 years younger than her actual age. So, how did it all begin, and how did she do it? Dr Alka Patel reversed her age after 'nearly dying', and now her biological age is 30 years younger than her actual age.

What is biological age?

Firstly, let's learn what biological age is. It is the actual health of your cells and tissues. “A younger biological age means your cells and tissues are functioning as though you’re much younger: in your heart health, your brain sharpness, your skin glow. It’s not just about feeling better; it’s about becoming younger,” Dr Alka told The Metro.

The near-death experience

On her 39th birthday, Dr Alka was hospitalised after she had a terrible fever. At the hospital, the doctors cut her open, but couldn't work out the reason. In the end, she was diagnosed with PUO – Pyrexia of Unknown Origin. The scary experience redefined her and became a harsh reminder to take care of herself.

Dr Alka's 6 biohacking steps: How she reversed her age

Dr Alka said, “I redesigned how I lived: what I ate, how I moved, how I slept, and how I responded to the daily demands of life. Total lifestyle reset.” She also gathered data, testing her hormones, nutrient levels, toxins, inflammation, and wearing health monitors. Here are 6 biohacking steps she suggested to get started:

1. 1-10 The Sunshine Sync: Step outside for 1 minute of morning sunlight, then close your eyes for 10 seconds and set your purpose/gratitude for the day.

2. 2-20 The Power Pulse: Walk for 2 minutes, then sprint as fast as you can for 20 seconds.

3. 3-30 The Hydration Habit: Take 3 gulps of water every 30 minutes.

4. 4-40 The Compliment Catalyst: Give 4 compliments every day that take 40 seconds to deliver.

5. 5-50 The Flexibility Fix: Do 5 different stretches and hold each one for 50 seconds.

6. 6-60 The Breathflow Boost: Slow down your breathing to 6 breaths for a minute every 60 minutes.

Dr Alka also prioritised protein and fibre intake and structured her day with micro-movements, like doing calf raises while brushing her teeth. “I’ve also run two marathons, do regular sauna sessions for detoxification and cell health, and commit to five-day fasts,” she added. Sometimes, she does water-only fasts, and other times she does eat in a way that nourishes the body with a small amount of food while still providing the prolonged fasting benefits.

Dr Alka concluded, “I’m more focused, more driven, more present than I’ve ever been. My energy doesn’t fade halfway through the day – it’s constant; it’s consistent. These days I’m running on premium fuel instead of fumes.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.