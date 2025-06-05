Fitness coach shares 10 weight loss cheat codes to drop 20 kg in 3 months: Drink water before meals to no sugar
What if there were cheat codes to losing weight? While shedding extra kilos can be taxing, with the sheer number of exercises you need to do at the gym and following a caloric-deficient diet, a few cheat codes could help make the journey better.
Lose 20 kg in 3 months with 10 cheat codes
On April 25, Anita Roy, a fitness influencer and coach, shared 10 cheat codes that can help you lose 20 kg in 3 months. From hydration hacks to spices that can boost your metabolism and ditching the weighing scale, here are the 10 tips Anita shared in her post:
1. Spices to boost metabolism
Use spices like cayenne pepper, turmeric, and cinnamon to boost your metabolism for faster weight loss.
2. Protein and fibre first
Eat your protein and vegetables first before your carbs; it will make you full quickly, and you will struggle to eat the carbs left on your plate. Thus, avoiding the problem of overeating.
3. Hydration before meals
Always drink water 5-10 minutes before eating your meal; it will help control your appetite and ensure you’re satisfied with the meal portion on your plate.
4. Small bowls to trick your mind
Always use smaller plates/bowls when serving your food to trick your brain into seeing that the meal is big. This way, you will be satisfied with your food.
5. Low-calorie and high-protein meals
Focus mainly on low-calorie-high-protein meals as they keep you fuller while consuming far fewer calories, which ensures you’re always in a calorie deficit for more weight loss.
6. No to sugar, refined carbs
Eliminate sugar and refined carbs, and your waistline will be snatched so fast.
7. Drop the scale
Leave the scale completely. Use pictures, your fittings in your old clothes and body measurements to track your progress; they’re always accurate. “Scale fluctuates, and has made me lose hope and stop my journey because I felt I was not making progress,” the fitness coach added.
8. Follow the 80/20 rule
Practice the 80/20 rule in your nutrition, where you eat healthy 80 percent and allow yourself to indulge in a cheat meal 20 percent to help you stay consistent and not restricted, and fuel your energy and boost your mood.
9. Strength training
Strength train 2-3 days a week. This helps you to build muscles and still keep burning calories even while at rest.
10. Stay consistent
Weight loss is a journey, and the key to seeing true and lasting results is by staying consistent, not being perfect.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
