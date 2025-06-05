Gastroenterologist says have these 2 overnight soaked seeds in the morning every day to improve your gut health

Superfoods, including superseeds, are a great way to ensure our overall health. But did you know there are two seeds that can ensure your gut health remains in good condition? According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, gastroenterologist and hepatologist, he consumes 2 overnight soaked seeds every day in the morning for his gut health. Let's find out what the seeds are: The gastroenterologist suggests soaking one tablespoon of the seeds every night and consuming them the following morning. (Shutterstock)

Overnight soak seeds for gut health

On May 15, Dr Saurabh shared a video in which he talked about the 2 seeds he consumes every morning as a gastroenterologist for his gut health. The two seeds are chia and basil (also known as sabja) seeds. He also shared the correct way to consume the seeds. “I soak one tablespoon of each every night and consume them the following morning,” he added.

1. Chia seeds

According to Dr Sethi, chia seeds absorb up to 12 times their weight in water, forming a gel that supports digestion and regular bowel movements.

2. Basil seeds

Meanwhile, basil or sabja seeds act as a natural coolant for our body. He said that they also reduce bloating and are packed with fibre content, which is ‘food for our gut microbiome’.

It is also important to know the nutritional value that both chia and basil seeds carry before consuming them. According to Mansi Padechia, a PCOS dietitian and nutritionist, 20 g of basil seeds offer 2 g of protein, 7 g of fibre, and 7 g of carbs. Meanwhile, 20 g of chia seeds have a nutritional value of 3 g of protein, 5 g of fibre, and 5 g of carbs. As for weight loss, chia seeds are a great ally as they are more nutrient-dense, making them more beneficial for your weight loss journey. Know more about these seeds here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.