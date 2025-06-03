Stress and other surprising causes of bloating: Doctors share gut health tips that could change your life

Feeling bloated or gassy is a frequent cause for complaint and many people think they have overdone it on a meal or suspect they have a touch of indigestion. While these are common suspects —particularly in those that eat a high amount of beans, lentils, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, sprouts or dairy —we have to consider a wider and sometimes more serious scope of reasons why you are feeling these symptoms. Understanding abdominal bloating and gas: When to take it seriously.(Image by Unsplash)

Bloating after every meal? You might be ignoring a bigger problem

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajesh Bathini, Consultant – Gastroenterology at Manipal Hospital in Vijayawada, shared that while indigestion is what many people think of when they think of bloating, the problem is really more complicated. He said, “Some foods (such as high-fiber vegetables and dairy products in those who are lactose intolerant) will provoke bloating, yes. Other gastrointestinal diseases, in particular, peptic ulcer disease, medically caused by Helicobacter pylori infection, GERD and IBS may also be involved.”

He added, “Systemic diseases, such as unstable diabetes, thyroid or medication complications (aspirin or iron supplements) also interfere with the clinical view and conditions such as heart failure or heart attacks may, occasionally, have symptoms that are more related to just abdominal bloating. Symptom onset can rarely be an indicator of underlying gastrointestinal cancers, such as esophageal, gastric or pancreatic, when the presentation is limited to a mere bloated sensation prior to the progression to more specific manifestations.”

Lactose intolerance can cause bloating and flatulence.(Freepik)

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Gyanaranjan Rout, Consultant – Medical Gastroenterologist in Bhubaneswar, pointed out that while dietary factors such as overeating, chewing gum or drinking carbonated beverages are common triggers, chronic bloating could be a symptom of a larger issue. He revealed, “Bloating could also be a sign of IBS, lactose intolerance, celiac disease or SIBO. Hormonal imbalances, especially in women, is another reason that may cause one to bloat. Less frequently acknowledged is the contribution of psychological stress and anxiety that can cause distress to affect the gastrointestinal physiology and symptoms.”

According to Dr Anurag Shetty, Consultant – Medical Gastroenterology at KMC Hospital in Mangalore's Dr BR Ambedkar Circle, gas and bloating are two issues commonly perceived as nuisances connected to diet and are a result of a complicated web of body mechanics. He explained, “Gut-brain axis dysfunction in IBS stimulates visceral hypersensitivity, so that normal gas volumes feel inappropriately unpleasant.”

Gut issues like bloating may occur with regular diet mistakes.(Shutterstock)

Dr Anurag Shetty elaborated, “Malabsorptive conditions, such as lactose intolerance, can ferment poorly digested food which can give rise to more gas. Furthermore, disrupted gut motility as observed in chronic constipation can lead to fermentation and bloating. Hormonal changes such as those associated with menstruation or menopause very often cause the women to retain water and feel bloated.”

Proven gut-health fixes

Dr Rajesh Bathini advised that any patient with new or worsening symptoms — particularly with warning signs such as unplanned weight loss, fatigue, loss of appetite or anemia — should promptly seek medical care.

Dr Gyanaranjan Rout suggested, “Changes in lifestyle, including keeping a food diary, drinking plenty of water, physical exercise and stress management can identify triggers and offer relief but if they do not help, you may need to consult your doctor to make sure a more serious underlying condition is not responsible for your pain.”

Chew food well: Do not eat your food in a hurry. Acidity can be avoided if one sits comfortably while having meals.

Abdominal bloating can be quite harmless but if it persists or you are experiencing more unpleasant symptoms, then don't ignore it. However, the key is knowing when symptoms point to something more serious. Listening to your instincts and acting fast to consult with a medical professional can help to make a very real difference in staying on top of your health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.