Gastroenterlogist shares ‘3 worst foods he avoids as a liver specialist to protect the liver’

Did you know there are some everyday food items that can harm your liver? According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist based in California, there are 3 foods that can harm your liver. In a video shared on June 3, he shared that he even avoids consuming them as a liver specialist to protect his liver. According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist, there are 3 foods that can harm your liver. (Shutterstock)

Worst foods for your liver

In a video titled ‘3 worst foods I avoid as a liver specialist to protect my liver. Hit that follow button’, Dr Sethi listed these food items. Let's find out what they are:

1. Fructose

Fructose, found in sugary drinks and many processed snacks, can lead to fat buildup in the liver. Unlike glucose, fructose is metabolised primarily in the liver, contributing to fatty liver disease, according to Dr Sethi.

2. Seed oils

Dr Sethi shared that many seed oils, like soybean, corn, and sunflower oil, are rich in omega-6 fatty acids. “An excessive intake of omega-6 can promote inflammation and oxidative stress in the liver,” he added.

3. Fruit juices

According to him, even 100 percent fruit juices can be loaded with fructose and lack fibre, leading to rapid spikes in blood sugar. These spikes can contribute to fatty liver.

What happens when you have a fatty liver?

All the above-mentioned food items contribute to fatty liver. But what happens to your body when you have a fatty liver? According to Dr Wendi, a gastroenterologist, when you have fatty liver, yellow fat starts to accumulate in the cells of your liver. Over time, this fat can lead to the formation of scar tissue, which is known as stage 1 fibrosis. She also explained the stages at which the liver can get damaged if left untreated for a long time. Find out more here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.