Gastroenterologist reveals the #1 bad toilet habit he avoids at all costs

In an Instagram video shared on April 22, Dr Zion Ko Lamm, MD, asked Dr Kevin Lamm, a gastroenterologist, to reveal the ‘one thing they would never do as a gastroenterologist’, and it is related to a very common poop-tivity that most of us do. Let's find out what it is. Prolonged sitting on toilet seats involves a potential risk for pressure injury. (Shutterstock)

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor reveals her ‘almost monastic’ fitness routine at 44: ‘Dinner by 6 pm, workouts before the world wakes up'

‘Never sit on the toilet with a phone’

Taking our phones into the washroom has become a common practice in recent years. But did you know that for a minutes of entertainment, you are basically harming your body? When asked to share the one thing they would never do as a gastroenterologist, Dr Kevin revealed that he would ‘never sit on the toilet with a phone’. “You have the urge to go, be done, get out of there,” he added.

What is the maximum number of minutes you should be sitting on the toilet?

As for the maximum number of minutes one should be spending on the toilet seat, Dr Kevin said that it shouldn't be more than ‘5 minutes’. “Get in and get out,” he added.

Why you shouldn't spend a long time on the toilet seat

Several studies have shown that sitting on the toilet seat for prolonged periods can be harmful. Apart from hygiene issues, considering your phone is in the same environment where you pee and poop, it can also lead to haemorrhoids. A 2018 study found that prolonged sitting on toilet seats involves a potential risk for pressure injury (PrI) development, the extent of which is affected by the seat design. The amount of time you spend on the toilet leads to increased strain on your rectum and anus.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.