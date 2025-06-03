Kareena Kapoor reveals her ‘almost monastic’ fitness routine at 44: ‘Dinner by 6 pm, workouts before the world wakes up'

Kareena Kapoor has revealed her new sleep and workout routine. The 44-year-old star recently sat down with the Nod magazine for a candid conversation that revolved around her illustrious career in Bollywood, her personal life, and fitness. Kareena's routine at 44 is ‘almost monastic’.

Also Read | Woman who lost 20 kg shares 10 surprising foods she completely cut out to lose weight: Breakfast cereals to granola bars

During the interview, Kareena talked about her daily routine and how she doesn't negotiate with movement, prioritising her workout. Let's find out the changes she has made in her daily routine in recent years, especially after becoming a mother of two.

‘Dinner by 6 pm, lights out by 9:30 pm…’

Kareena's routine at 44 is ‘almost monastic’. According to the actor, she has dinner by 6 pm, and a few hours later, she is ready to end her day and go to bed. “Dinner by 6 pm, lights out by 9:30 pm, morning workouts before the world wakes up,” she told the magazine.

“My friends know not to expect me at parties. And they respect that. They know I’ll be watching Schitt’s Creek on low volume!” Kareena added.

As for her workout routine, she doesn’t negotiate with movement as it helps improve her mood and stay fit. “If I don’t work out, I’m in a bad mood. Post-COVID, I realised how important fitness is—not for vanity, but for well-being. It’s my mood stabiliser, my anchor,” she explained.

Does sleeping and having dinner early work?

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), studies show that consuming meals later in the day is associated with an elevated prevalence of metabolic disorders, while early time-restricted eating, such as having an early breakfast and an earlier dinner, improves levels of glucose in the blood and substrate oxidation.

Meanwhile, there are a few other celebrities who practice the lifestyle choice of eating dinner and going to bed early. Anushka Sharma is one of them. Last year, during an interview, she had revealed that she eats dinner by 5:30 or 6 pm with her daughter Vamika and then goes to bed early too.

“I eat early dinner and I think it is doing wonders for my health…I feel like I rest better, I sleep better. All my sleep issues are gone. I wake up fresher; I have more energy; I think clearly. I would attribute that to eating early because that's the only change that I have made in my life,” Anushka had confessed.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.