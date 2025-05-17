When Anushka Sharma revealed she eats dinner by 6 pm because of Vamika; listed benefits of sleeping, eating dinner early

Sleeping and eating dinner early can do wonders for your health. One celebrity who follows this eating and sleeping pattern is Anushka Sharma. In an interactive session hosted by Puma almost a year ago, which Anushka attended with her husband Virat Kohli, she talked about eating and sleeping early because of their daughter Vamika and how it has improved her health. Anushka Sharma started eating early and sleeping early because of her and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika.

How sleeping and eating dinner early have benefited Anushka Sharma

During the interview, Anushka was asked what she would want people to inculcate in their lives and what they shouldn't. For a habit that people should get inspired from her life, Anushka joked that it is sleeping early because she doesn't have a social life. As for a habit that people should get inspired from, she replied, ‘eating early’.

‘I rest better, I sleep better…’

Anushka said, “I eat early dinner and I think it is doing wonders to my health…by 5:30, 6 dinner is done…So, I eat with my daughter. She has lunch around 11 or 11:30, and that's when I eat lunch. But I feel like I rest better, I sleep better. All my sleep issues are gone. I wake up fresher; I have more energy; I think clearly. I would attribute that to eating early because that's the only change that I have made in my life.”

During another interview, Anushka had revealed that eating her dinner early has also helped her have less brain fog. Additionally, she shared that the habit came out of convenience, after which she and Virat decided to just eat together and shut the kitchen. “Now, it is something that the entire family does,” she said.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), studies show that consuming meals later in the day is associated with an elevated prevalence of metabolic disorders, while early time-restricted eating, such as having an early breakfast and an earlier dinner, improves levels of glucose in the blood and substrate oxidation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.