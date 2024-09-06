Anushka Sharma says she eats dinner, sleeps early because of daughter Vamika, lists several health benefits

Anushka Sharma recently attended an event where she got candid about the pressures of being the perfect parent, making her kids learn gratitude, cooking food for them, and more. During the event, the actor talked about a good habit she picked because of her daughter Vamika. She said it has helped her bring a healthy change in her lifestyle - eating and sleeping early. Anushka Sharma revealed at an event that she ate dinner and slept early because of daughter Vamika. (Instagram)

What did Anushka Sharma say about sleeping and eating dinner early?

Anushka revealed at the event that her daughter, Vamika, eats her dinner around 5:30 and then sleeps early. The actor added that because of Vamika, she also gained the habit of sleeping and eating dinner early. “Most of the time, it was just her and me at home. I used to think, ‘What am I gonna do? Might as well just eat now’…and I started to see the benefit that came out of it.”

Anushka said that when she had her dinner early and, as a result, slept early, she saw a lot of health benefits that led to a better lifestyle. “I slept better, I felt fresher in the morning, and [had] less brain fog. I think that is one thing that I do, and it works for me. I didn't read it somewhere and started following it. It came out of convenience that let's just eat together and shut the kitchen. Now, it is something that the entire family does.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli cook food for their children

At the event, Anushka reflected on the importance of making food that she and Virat's parents made for Vamika and Akaay. She said, "We had this discussion at home that if we don’t make the food our moms made at home, then we won’t be passing these recipes on to our kids. So, sometimes I cook, and sometimes my husband cooks, and we really try to replicate the way our mothers did. I cheat a little by calling my mom to ask for recipes, but it’s so important. It’s like you’re passing on something valuable to your children.”

About Anushka Sharma

Anushka married Virat Kohli on December 11, 2017. The couple has two kids: a daughter, Vamika and a son, Akaay. They welcomed Vamika on January 11, 2021, followed by Akaay on February 15, 2024.