Anushka Sharma's cute white dress from Virat Kohli's post after World Cup win will cost you…

Virat Kohli credited Anushka Sharma for the World Cup win in a sweet note on Instagram today. Virat also shared a loved-up picture of himself and Anushka smiling their hearts out. The image shows the actor dressed in a white mini dress. If you loved the ensemble, check out its price inside. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' relaxed style during family time with Malti is couple goals. Pics) Anushka Sharma stuns in a white dress in Virat Kohli's heartwarming post. (Instagram)

Anushka Sharma stuns in a white dress in Virat Kohli's post: What is its price?

After Team India lifted the T20 World Cup trophy, Virat Kohli took to Instagram to credit his wife for the win. He wrote, "None of this would remotely be possible without you my love. You keep me humble, grounded and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn't be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it's mine. Thank you and I love you for being YOU @anushkasharma."

In the picture, Anushka looked stunning in a white dress. The ensemble she wore is from Lee Mathews and is called the France Cotton Poplin Minidress. Adding it to your wardrobe will cost you approximately ₹19,852 (Euros 221).

The price of the mini dress Anushka Sharma wore in Virat Kohli's post. (mytheresa.com)

Decoding Anushka Sharma's white mini dress

The white poplin dress features a partial button-down placket, bishop sleeves, buttoned cuffs, a breezy tiered skirt, a relaxed silhouette, a round neckline, and a mini hem length. The ensemble is a perfect choice for an idyllic warm-weather escape. You can wear it to the beach, sip summer cocktails with your friends during lunch, or on a date with your beau.

Anushka styled the white mini dress with minimal additions, including gold hoop earrings and matching strapped high heels. She chose the clean makeup aesthetic for the glam and side-parted loose locks. While the mother-of-two chose minimal accessories and makeup, you can take it up by a notch with red lips, a messy top knot, statement gold earrings, and rings.

Anushka Sharma's post for Virat Kohli

Anushka also congratulated Virat on team India's win with a sweet post. She wrote, "AND ….. I love this man @virat.kohli . So grateful to call you my home - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this."