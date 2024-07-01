Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' relaxed style during family time with Malti is couple goals. Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are taking time off to spend with their daughter, Malti, and their family and friends. The couple are in Australia as Priyanka shoots for her next action thriller. Pictures from one of their outings show the couple enjoying some downtime. Their relaxed style for the occasion is couple goals. (Also Read | Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet step out together after months; what the couple wore for their date. Pics) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' enjoy family time with Malti. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' relaxed style during family time

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spent quality time with Malti and their family at a friend's house on the Gold Coast. The couple was joined by Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra. The pictures show Priyanka playing with Malti, the couple toasting marshmallows, the actor holding Malti in her arms, and Nick feeding Malti marshmallows. The photos were shared by Daily Mail Australia.

Priyanka Chopra chose a relaxed cream-white ensemble for the occasion. She wore a crop top, joggers, and a shacket. While the cropped tank top has a scoop neckline, midriff-baring hem, and a bodycon fit, the joggers come with a low-rise hem and a baggy fit. She completed the ensemble with a matching shacket featuring a collared neckline, drop shoulder, an open front, full-length sleeves, and an oversized silhouette.

Priyanka styled her day-out look with sunglasses and grey-coloured uggs. She tied her hair in a messy updo with a cream-coloured matching claw clip. Lastly, a no-makeup look and glossy lips rounded off the styling. As for Nick, he complemented his wife in a black printed baggy T-shirt, matching shorts, and white sneakers.

About Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018. Their multi-day nuptials honoured both of their cultures. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy on January 15, 2022. She spent her first 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), making it home just in time for Mother's Day.