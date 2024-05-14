Loved Priyanka Chopra's printed blouse, pants for pic with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra? Here's what it costs

Priyanka Chopra celebrated Mother's Day this year in Dublin, Ireland, with Nick Jonas, her daughter Malti, Madhu Chopra, and Denise Jonas. The Desi Girl shared pictures from the family's laidback holiday on Instagram. In the caption, she praised Nick for being a fantastic parent to Malti and her mother and mother-in-law for supporting her motherhood journey. One of the pictures shared by Priyanka showed the actor dressed in a printed cape shirt and pants set. If you loved the ensemble, we found the details about the look. Keep scrolling to know the price. Priyanka Chopra poses with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and Madhu Chopra during Mother's Day. (Instagram)

What is the price of Priyanka Chopra's printed outfit?

One of the pictures from Priyanka Chopra's Mother's Day post shows her posing with Madhu Chopra, Nick Jonas, and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The photo shows Nick holding Malti in his arms as Priyanka hugs the singer and her mom, Madhu Chopra. She wore a printed cape shirt and pyjama pants in the image. The ensemble is from the clothing label Verb and is called Alina Cape Blouse With Pants Set. Adding the ensemble to your collection will cost you ₹15,300.

The price of the outfit Priyanka Chopra wore in her Mother's Day post. (shopverb.com)

Meanwhile, coming to the details of Priyanka's outfit, the fuchsia pink-coloured cape shirt features a black-and-white polka dot and striped pattern on the collar and cuffs, floral print in baby pink and yellow hues, an open front, full-length billowy sleeves, an oversized relaxed silhouette, and drop shoulders. She wore the shirt over a nude-coloured bralette featuring a plunging scoop neckline and a midriff-baring super-cropped hem.

Priyanka styled the shirt with matching pants featuring a mid-rise waist, flared hem, and an ankle-length hem. The actor wore a maroon-coloured leather jacket with an open front and collared neckline to complete the look. She accessorised the outfit with layered gold chains, matching dainty earrings, broad sunglasses, and strappy slip-on sandals. Lastly, she styled her tresses in a messy updo, and for the glam picks, she chose glossy pink lips, glowing skin, and rouge on the cheeks.