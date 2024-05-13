Priyanka Chopra does squats while lifting Malti in Nick Jonas' adorable Mother's Day post for her: Watch video inside

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Mother's Day with their moms and daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in Dublin, Ireland. The couple is taking some time off their busy work schedules and enjoying a laidback holiday. They shared pictures from their holiday to celebrate Mother's Day. While both, Nick and Priyanka, posted several photos with their daughter Malti and their moms on Instagram, one video that Nick posted delighted many followers. It shows the Desi Girl having a goofy moment with Malti. Keep scrolling to find out. Priyanka Chopra lifts Malti in a video shared by Nick Jonas to celebrate Mother's Day. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra does squats while lifting Malti in Nick Jonas' Mother's Day post

Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share a video and pictures of him, Malti and Priyanka holidaying in Ireland with their moms to celebrate Mother's Day. The clip shows Priyanka dressed in an all-black cropped top and joggers set, lifting Malti on her shoulders and attempting squats while holding her. Malti can be seen smiling in the video as her mom attempts the squats. Fans loved the moment shared between the mother-daughter and dropped hearts in the comments section. One user wrote, “Priyanka and Malti are so cute.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Meanwhile, in the caption of his post, Nick praised his mom for being an incredible mother and Priyanka for being 'the most amazing mom' to Malti. "Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and mother figures out there. I am so lucky to have been raised by such an incredible mother...and to now be married to the most amazing mom ever. You are so full of love and thoughtfulness with our daughter @priyankachopra you are such an inspiration in every way. And special shout out to the world's greatest mother in law. So blessed. MM and I love the three of you so much," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Priyanka posted four photos on Instagram. The first picture shows Nick, Malti and her mom, Madhu Chopra, holidaying in Ireland. The other three images are of Priyanka and Malti with her and Nick's moms. She even praised them in the caption of her post.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018. They welcomed their daughter, Malti, via surrogate on January 15, 2022.