Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas for outing in Ireland with daughter Malti serve couple goals in casual-chic outfits

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in Dublin, Ireland, for a family vacation. After she recently wrapped filming for her upcoming film, Heads of State, Priyanka took a break from her busy schedule to enjoy some family time with her singer-husband, Nick Jonas, their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and her mother, Madhu Chopra. Today, she posted an adorable picture of her, Malti and Nick on Instagram and delighted her fans by sharing the moment with them. Check out what Priyanka and Nick wore. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie enjoy an outing in Ireland. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on an outing with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra posted the picture from her outing with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie on Instagram with the caption, "My angels @maltimarie @nickjonas." The post shows Priyanka holding her daughter Malti in her arms as the toddler played with her cap. The mother-daughter duo can be seen laughing and enjoying the adorable moment. Meanwhile, Nick stood beside them, smiling and lovingly looking at his wife and daughter. Fans adored the moment and showered the family with love in the comments section. One fan commented, "Beautiful." Another wrote, "Perfect family." A fan remarked, "Crying happy tears looking at them."

Meanwhile, Priyanka chose a casual-chic ensemble for her outing with Malti and Nick in Dublin. The actor wore a denim jacket with an oversized silhouette, full-length sleeves, folded cuffs, and an open front. She styled the denim coat with black high-waisted flared pants, tinted sunglasses, a grey baseball cape, gold hoop earrings, dainty rings, and a bracelet. Lastly, she chose open wavy locks, nude lip shade, and glowing blushed skin for the glam picks with the ensemble.

As for Nick, the What A Man Gotta Do singer wore a black silk shirt featuring front button closures, full-length sleeves, folded cuffs, silk ties attached to the collar, and a tailored fitting. He styled the button-down with matching black pants featuring a mid-rise waist, straight-leg fitting, and side pockets. A buzzed haircut, sunglasses, and trimmed beard completed Nick's look.