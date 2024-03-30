 Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas attend Mannara Chopra's birthday; Desi Girl serves ultimate summer date-night look: Watch | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas attend Mannara Chopra's birthday; Desi Girl serves ultimate summer date-night look: Watch

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Mar 30, 2024 01:46 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended Mannara Chopra's birthday bash. The Desi Girl wore a white outfit, serving the ultimate summer date-night look.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend her cousin Mannara Chopra's birthday bash. Apart from Priyanka and Nick, who recently arrived in India, their family members, including Priyanka's mom, Madhu Chopra, and Mannara's friends, attended the party. For the occasion, the Desi Girl chose an all-white ensemble serving the ultimate summer date-night look you need for your closet. You can even add the outfit to your beach vacation mood board. Scroll down to check what Priyanka wore and how Nick complemented his wife.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend her cousin Mannara Chopra's birthday bash. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend her cousin Mannara Chopra's birthday bash. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Mannara Chopra's birthday bash

Priyanka Chopra's outfit for her cousin Mannara's birthday featured an all-white coordinated bralette and a matching midi-length skirt. The sleeveless blouse comes with a plunging neckline, a ribbed design, a twist detail on the front, an asymmetric cropped hem, and a fitted silhouette. Meanwhile, the Desi Girl's skirt features similar elements, including a ribbed design, a figure-hugging silhouette, a twist detail on the waist, and a ruched design on the hem.

Flaunting her toned midriff, Priyanka styled the ensemble with striking jewellery, including two dainty chains featuring stunning pendants, dangling silver earrings, and statement rings. For accessories, the actor chose silver strappy sandals with killer high heels and a top-handle mini silver bag. Centre-parted and lightly tousled loose locks with soft waves gave the ensemble a finishing touch.

Lastly, Priyanka opted for feathered brows, subtle eye shadow, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheekbones, beaming highlighter, ruby red lip shade, and a dewy base for the glam picks with her outfit.

Meanwhile, Nick complemented Priyanka in a stylish and colourful ensemble. He opted for a tropical-printed white sheer button-down shirt styled with yellow straight-fitted pants. The singer chose chunky white sneakers, tinted sunglasses, rings, a back-swept curly hairdo, and a leather strap watch for accessories.

