Priyanka Chopra's Anamika Khanna tie-dye denim look for Prime Video event gives edgy twist co-ord dressing: Watch

Priyanka Chopra's arrival in India has blessed her fans' social media feeds with the star's new sartorial moments. Priyanka has attended several events since she arrived in Mumbai, and on two occasions, she wore clothes designed by Anamika Khanna. One for an event attended as the brand ambassador for Bulgari, and another, for Prime Video, where she made an appearance in an embroidered denim co-ord set. Check out the actor's pictures in the ensemble inside. Priyanka Chopra poses in an Anamika Khanna outfit. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra wears Anamika Khanna to Prime Video event

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Priyanka Chopra attended the star-studded Prime Video event in Mumbai, where the streaming platform announced several titles and comeback series. The actor backed a documentary featuring UN Women of Change Champion Srishti Bakshi. It is called Women of My Billion and shares the reality of women living in a patriarchal society. It will premiere exclusively on Prime Video. Fans pages shared pictures and videos of Priyanka from the affair. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel styled the actor in the Anamika Khanna ensemble.

Priyanka's co-ord denim Anamika Khanna ensemble features a blazer, cropped bralette, and flared pants. The denim jacket comes in a tie-dye print and features gold floral embellishments, distressed details, padded shoulders, notch lapel collars, an open front, full-length sleeves, an asymmetric hem, notch lapel collars, and a relaxed fit. She wore it over a denim bralette featuring a plunging neckline, cropped hem, and a figure-hugging fit.

Matching tie-dye printed denim pants completed Priyanka's outfit. They feature a high-rise waist, flared hem, a relaxed fitting, floral embroidery, and distressed design elements. She styled the ensemble with minimal jewellery, including a statement ring, a luxurious watch, dainty earrings, and a layered gold chain with stylish pendants. Lastly, she chose side-parted loose locks styled in soft waves, feathered brows, rouge on the cheekbones, kohled waterline, mascara on the lashes, pink lip shade, and beaming highlighter rounded off the glam picks.