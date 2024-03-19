Priyanka Chopra cuddles Nick Jonas, plays with Malti and stuns in an animal print dress during an outing with friends

Priyanka Chopra arrived in India recently with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Soon after, her singer husband, Nick Jonas, travelled to India to spend time with the mother-daughter duo. But, before travelling to India, the couple had spent their time in Dubai, hanging out with friends. And today, Priyanka took to Instagram to share pictures from the outing. It shows her cuddling up with Nick, playing with Malti, and spending time with their friends. Check out what Priyanka wore for the occasion inside. Priyanka Chopra spends quality time with Nick Jonas, Malti and their friends during Dubai holiday. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoyed quality time with their daughter, Malti, during an outing with their friends on a yacht in Dubai. Priyanka shared the pictures from the occasion with the caption, "Home away from home. Thank you @bulgarihotels for being such excellent hosts last weekend." The post shows Priyanka cuddling with Nick Jonas, playing with Malti, Malti playing in the sand at the beach, a photo of Nick Jonas during the sunset, and another showing off her stunning surroundings. In the pictures, Priyanka wore an animal print outfit. Scroll through to read our detailed description of her look.

Priyanka's animal-printed beige and brown-coloured dress features a halter neck cropped top and a coordinated skirt. While the blouse has halter spaghetti straps, a backless design, a plunging neckline, cut-outs on the torso, a fitted silhouette, and a short hem length, the skirt has a high-rise waist, a wrapover design, figure-skimming fitting, and a floor-length hem.

Priyanka accessorised the ensemble with minimal additions, including a diamond ring, a dainty gold bracelet, hoop earrings, and stylish black tinted box sunglasses. Lastly, she chose open wavy locks, light berry-toned lip shade, rouge on the cheeks, darkened brows, and glowing skin for the glam picks with the ensemble.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will be seen next in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She is also set to lend her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger.