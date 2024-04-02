Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy outing with Malti; PC stuns in a neutral ensemble. Check out Nick's March album

Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share an album documenting his days in March. The post features several photos of the singer, and one particular picture caught the netizens' eyes. It is a click of Nick enjoying an outing with his actor wife, Priyanka Chopra, their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and Nick's mother Denise Miller-Jonas. The photo shows Priyanka and Nick posing near a dock with Denise as Malti chills on a baby tricycle. Scroll down to see what Priyanka wore for the outing. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy outing with Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and Nick's mom. (Instagram)

Inside Nick Jonas's March album

Apart from his photo with Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie, Nick Jonas posted pictures documenting how he spent his days during March. "March.", he simply captioned his post. The first click shows Nick sipping a cocktail while holding Malti's pacifier, the second and third pictures show him on the beach and inside a stadium, and the fourth photo shows him with his brother Kevin Jonas. Another set of images shows Nick clicking a selfie with a Koala and playing golf. He also shared snippets from inside a stadium where the singer and his brothers performed.

Coming to Priyanka's outfit for her outing with her family, the actor embraced the neutral fashion aesthetic. She wore a taupe-coloured ribbed jumper and pants set. While the blouse features a round neckline, full-length flared sleeves, and a relaxed fitting, the pants have a baggy silhouette and an ankle-length hem. She completed the look with a jacket tied on her waist, a mauve-coloured over-the-body bag, tinted broad sunglasses, hoop earrings, rings, side-parted loose locks, berry lip shade, minimal makeup, and nude loafers.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra in India

Nick and Priyanka also visited India in March with their daughter. The couple attended several events during their time here, including the Chopra family's Holi celebrations, Mannara Chopra's birthday, and a Bulgari event. Nick even posted pictures from the Holi festivities and captioned the post, "Happy Holi!"

Meanwhile, Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in December 2018. the couple welcomed their daughter via surrogate on January 15, 2022.