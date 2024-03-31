Loved Priyanka Chopra's bralette and skirt for attending Mannara Chopra's birthday bash with Nick Jonas? It costs...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas flew back to the United States from Mumbai today with their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The couple had arrived in India a few weeks back to spend time with Priyanka's family. They even attended the actor's cousin Mannara Chopra's birthday bash. The paparazzi clicked Priyanka and Nick at the party, dressed in their stylish best. While Priyanka wore a stunning all-white bralette and skirt set, Nick complemented her in a tropical-printed sheer shirt and colourful yellow pants. If you loved Priyanka's outfit, we found out its cost. Scroll through to know all the details. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend Mannara Chopra's birthday bash in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

What is the price of Priyanka Chopra's all-white outfit at Mannara Chopra's birthday party?

Priyanka Chopra's white bralette and bodycon midi skirt set are from the shelves of the clothing Devon Windsor. While the cropped blouse is called Kiara Top, her skirt is called the Sage Skirt. The outfit is available on Revolve. Adding the ensemble to your closet will cost you ₹11089. The skirt is worth ₹2,814 and the top costs ₹8,275.

The price of the outfit Priyanka Chopra wore to Mannara Chopra's birthday party. (Revolve)

Meanwhile, coming to the details of Priyanka's outfit, the white sleeveless bralette features a front twist design, a ribbed jersey fabric, light metallic threading throughout, an asymmetric cropped midriff-baring hem, a fitted bust design, and a plunging V-neckline highlighting her decolletage.

The actor wore it with the unlined skirt featuring a pull-on styling with elastic waistband, detachable strappy wrap tie on the waist, ribbed fabric, a figure-hugging silhouette, midi length hem, ruched design on the border, and a side seam calf-length slit.

Priyanka styled the ensemble with striking accessories, including dainty silver earrings, layered chains, rings, strappy silver block heels, and a mini top handle bag. Lastly, she chose brick red lip shade, blush on the cheekbones, subtle eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. Open loose locks styled with soft waves gave the finishing touch.