Priyanka Chopra stuns in comfy athleisure outfits, on-point glam for snow-kissed holiday in Switzerland. All pics

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram recently to share pictures of her enjoying a snow-kissed holiday in Switzerland. The Desi Girl travelled to Crans-Montana to relish the gorgeous landscape during her getaway with friends. While the photos and videos gave her fans a view of the holiday destination, Priyanka's choice of comfy athleisure looks during the vacation caught our eye. Scroll down to check out all the snippets the actor shared from her getaway. Priyanka Chopra stuns in comfy athleisure outfits and on-point glam during her Switzerland holiday. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra's Switzerland holiday

Priyanka Chopra shared the pictures from her holiday in Switzerland with the caption, "Oh to sojourn in Crans Montana even for a blink...Can I please stay?" The actor shared two posts - a video and an album of several gorgeous moments from the vacation. The clip featured snippets of her going down the ropeway in Switzerland during the evening, enjoying the stunning views, and a clip of the snow-covered Alps captured from her airplane window. Meanwhile, the post featured glimpses of Priyanka's on-point holiday glam, the snow-covered surroundings, and the stylish co-ord athleisure sets she wore for the vacation.

Coming to the clothes Priyanka wore during her Switzerland holiday, the actor chose neutral-coloured outfits. The first ensemble is a grey-coloured sweatshirt featuring a hoodie, full-length sleeves, and a baggy fitting styled with matching grey sweatpants in a relaxed silhouette. She teamed the athleisure look with chunky black calf-length boots and broad black-tinted sunglasses. Lastly, a messy updo and minimal glam rounded it off.

The second outfit is a tan-coloured shirt featuring front button closures, full-length sleeves, cinched buttoned cuffs, and a figure-skimming fit. She teamed the blouse with matching jogger pants featuring a cinched hem. Black high-top sneakers, a printed black beanie, and a jewelled ring accessorised the ensemble. Lastly, open locks and striking glam rounded off Priyanka's holiday look.

Meanwhile, the pictures showing off Priyanka's glam for the holiday won hearts on social media. She chose long mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, black winged eyeliner, subtle nude eye shadow, rouge on the cheekbones, highlighter on the contours, and berry-toned lip shade for the glam picks. Side-parted loose locks styled in soft waves completed the look.