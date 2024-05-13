Alia Bhatt celebrates Mother's Day with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan; flies to London for Gucci Cruise show

Alia Bhatt celebrated Mother's Day with Ranbir Kapoor and their mothers, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, on May 12. After the celebrations, the actor flew to London to attend Gucci's first Cruise collection by Creative Director Sabato De Sarno. While Alia gave a glimpse of her Mother's Day celebrations by sharing a post on Instagram, the paparazzi shared her jet-set look on social media. Keep scrolling to see what Alia wore for her travels to London and how she and Ranbir celebrated Mother's Day. Alia Bhatt captured at the airport as she leaves for Gucci's show in London (L); Alia celebrates Mother's Day with Ranbir Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor and Shaheen (R). (Instagram)

Inside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Mother's Day with Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

On Mother's Day, Alia Bhatt posted an adorable picture on Instagram featuring her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, mom Soni Razdan, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, and sister Shaheen Bhatt. The image shows the family in matching all-white outfits as they cosy up on a couch for the celebrations. While Soni hugs her daughters, Alia and Shaheen, Neetu holds a decorative umbrella as she smiles brightly and poses with Ranbir. Alia wore a button-down shirt dress for the celebrations, styled with minimal makeup, gold hoop earrings, and a sleek bun. It has a collared neckline, front button closures and a curved hem.

Meanwhile, as she flew off to London, Alia slipped into a simple T-shirt and denim jeans for her airport look. The actor's top features a crew neckline, half-length sleeves, a front Gucci logo print in brown and khaki green hues, and a figure-skimming silhouette. She paired the off-white blouse with light blue-coloured coloured acid-washed denim jeans. It features a mid-rise waist and a comfy fitting.

Alia accessorised the ensemble with chic additions from Gucci, including a brown over-the-body bag, luggage, and black-tinted sunglasses. She also wore rings, white sneakers, and statement-making earrings to round off the accessories. Meanwhile, Alia chose a pulled-back low bun, nude lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones and glowing skin for the glam picks.

About Gucci's Cruise show

Gucci will unveil its first Cruise collection by Creative Director Sabato De Sarno at Tate Modern, an art gallery in London, set against the city's dynamic landscape backdrop. The show is on May 13 at 9 pm BST (May 14, Tuesday, 1:30 am IST).