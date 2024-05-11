Happy Mother's Day 2024: Best wishes, images, quotes, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook status to share with your mom
Happy Mother's Day 2024: Mother's Day is on May 12. Check out these wishes, images, quotes, greetings, and WhatsApp & Facebook status to share with your mom.
Happy Mother's Day 2024: Mother's Day annually falls on the second Sunday of May. This year, it is on May 12. Mother's Day honours mothers and mother figures around the globe. It is a day to express our gratitude, love and appreciation for them through words, gifts, selfless gestures, and a reminder that one day is not enough to thank them for all the sacrifices they have made for us in the past. It is also a day to cherish your mom or a mother figure by showering them with thoughtful gifts or exciting surprises. You can also make the day memorable by sending them heart-touching wishes, images and quotes via social media. Check out some greetings that we have curated for Mother's Day.
Happy Mother's Day 2024 Wishes, Images, Quotes, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status:
Words will never be enough to thank you for all the sacrifices you have made for me and express my love for you, Mom. Happy Mother's Day.
Our family wouldn't be where we are today without all the sacrifices you've made! We're so grateful for you, Mom! Happy Mother's Day.
"A mother's love is peace. It need not be acquired. It need not be deserved." - Erich Fromm.
"To the world, you are a mother. To your family, you are the world." - Unknown.
I wish you a day of relaxation, pampering, blissful joy and happiness today, tomorrow and every day after. You deserve it for being an amazing mother every single day! Happy Mother's Day.
Mom, you're the glue that holds our family together. You made our house the happiest place to be. Thank you. Happy Mother's Day.
"A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take." - Cardinal Mermillod.
To the best mom in the world, thanks for being there with your hugs, words of encouragement, and endless patience throughout the years. Happy Mother's Day.
"A mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's." - Princess Diana.
You are so full of compassion, love, and strength. I love you for all that you are and for all that you do. Happy Mother's Day.
