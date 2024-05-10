Mother's Day 2024: 10 self-care tips every mom must follow for health and happiness

Moms are tagged superwomen not without a reason. Striking a perfect balance at all fronts be it work or home, a mother accomplishes innumerable tasks in a day without batting an eyelid. With so many things in her plate, it's not always possible for her to take out time for self care. However, this can take a toll on their health and happiness quotient. Taking care of the basics, following passion and being kind to themselves can help mothers cope better with the many challenges they face every day. Dear moms, while ticking things off your to-do lists, do not forget to focus on your own needs. (Also read: Mother's Day 2024: From movie marathon to spa day; 5 heartfelt activities to celebrate the day together) Lack of sleep can wreak havoc on both physical and mental health. Make sleep a priority by establishing a consistent bedtime routine, creating a relaxing sleep environment, and delegating nighttime responsibilities when possible.(Freepik)

Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist, Manasthali shares 10 self-care tips every mom should follow, on the occasion of Mother's Day.

SELF-CARE TIPS FOR MOTHERS

1. A proper bedtime routine: Lack of sleep can wreak havoc on both physical and mental health. Make sleep a priority by establishing a consistent bedtime routine, creating a relaxing sleep environment, and delegating nighttime responsibilities when possible.

2. Say no, prioritize your needs: Learn to say no without guilt. Setting boundaries is essential for maintaining balance and preventing burnout. Don't overextend yourself by taking on more than you can handle. Remember, it's okay to prioritize your own needs.

3. Be mindful: In the midst of hectic schedules and endless to-do lists, take time to be present in the moment. Incorporate mindfulness practices such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or simply taking a few minutes each day to reflect and center yourself.

4. Eat a healthy meal: Fuel your body with nutritious foods that provide sustained energy and support overall health. Prioritize balanced meals and snacks, and don't forget to stay hydrated. Remember, self-care starts from within.

5. Regular exercise: Physical activity is not only beneficial for your physical health but also for your mental well-being. Find activities you enjoy, whether it's going for a walk, practicing yoga, or dancing around the house with your kids. Aim for at least 30 minutes of exercise most days of the week.

6. Make meaningful connections: Maintaining strong social connections is vital for emotional well-being. Make time to connect with friends, family, or other moms who understand and support you. Whether it's a coffee date, a phone call, or a virtual hangout, prioritize meaningful connections.

7. Pursue your favourite activities: Make time for activities that bring you joy and recharge your batteries. Whether it's reading a book, taking a bubble bath, or indulging in a hobby, carve out regular 'me' time to unwind and rejuvenate.

8. Ask for help: Don't be afraid to ask for help when you need it. Whether it's delegating household chores, hiring a someone for some much-needed alone time, or seeking professional support, recognize that you don't have to do it all alone.

9. Journal your feelings: Develop an attitude of gratitude by focusing on the positive aspects of your life, even during challenging times. Keep a gratitude journal or simply take a few moments each day to reflect on the things you're thankful for.

10. Forgive yourself: Motherhood is a journey filled with ups and downs, and it's okay to not have it all figured out. Be gentle with yourself, practice self-compassion, and remember that you're doing the best you can. Celebrate your victories, no matter how small, and forgive yourself for any perceived shortcomings.