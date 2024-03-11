National Working Moms Day 2024: Date, history, significance, and all that you need to know

National Working Moms Day 2024: Mothers are blessings in disguise. From the day we are born, we are wrapped in the warmth of their love and courage. Nothing bad ever gets to touch us because we are safe in the embrace of the mother. Mothers can go to any extent to save their children. They love us, they look out for us, and they are our biggest support. From scolding us when we do something wrong to being our biggest cheerleader in our achievements, mothers are the best friends we have. Mothers also work extra hard to provide for their children. They are our role models, and we grow up looking up to them and the examples that they set for us. Every year, National Working Moms Day is celebrated on March 12. (Unsplash)

Every year, National Working Moms Day is observed. As we gear up to observe the special day for this year, here are a few things that we must keep in mind.

Date:

History:

In December 2017, Working Moms of Milwaukee – a local community – was founded by a mother belonging to that area. She recognised the need to make connections with other mothers in the same area and share the problems that mothers go through. It was the start of a community that came to each other's aid and helped bring each other up. In 2020, Working Moms of Milwaukee started celebrating M arch 12 to appreciate their efforts. In 2022, they realised that they need to expand their celebrations throughout the world. They received massive support, and since then, National Working Moms Day is celebrated every year.

Significance:

The best way to celebrate the special day is by extending our support to the working moms by creating awareness about their problems and challenges. We can also look out for similar communities in our area – if there is none, we can always work in founding one.