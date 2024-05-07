Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2024 Sabyasachi saree look revealed! Actor transforms into a fairy with a 23-foot-long train

MET Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt's gorgeous traditional look for the Met Gala is finally out of the box! Earlier today, the actor shared a photo that featured her silhouette and gave a sneak peek of her red carpet-look. Now, as Alia finally arrived at the star-studded ball in New York, the internet could not take their eyes off her exquisite look. The actor chose a hand-embroidered saree by ace Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for fashion's biggest night. She transformed into a breathtaking Fairy in the traditional look featuring a massive train. Check out what she wore inside. Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt transforms into a fairy dressed in a Sabyasachi saree for the Met Gala. (Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's saree look by Sabyasachi for the Met Gala transforms her into a Fairy

Alia Bhatt made her second appearance today at the Met Gala. Though the actor debuted at the fashion extravaganza in 2023, this is her first time wearing a saree on the iconic stairs of The Metropolitan Museum Of Art. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adjania, the Sabyasachi saree features a 23-foot-long embroidered train and took approximately 1965 hours to make, according to Vogue. It comes hand-embroidered with silk floss, glass beading and gemstones. Additionally, the hand-embroidered delicate floral in pink and green hues, beaded tassels in the borders, and a ruffled pleat on the front added to the dreamy charm of the ensemble.

Alia wore the saree with a bustier blouse featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline, ruffled sleeves, intricate embroidery and gemstone embellishments, and a tulle bow detail on the back. For the accessories, the actor chose jewels by Sabyasachi, including a mang tika, an ornate band adorned on her hairdo, hair baubles, statement earrings, stunning rings, and high heels.

Lastly, subtle gold eye shadow, rouge on the cheeks, fuchsia pink lips, beaming highlighter, mascara on the lashes, and feathered brows completed the glam picks complementing Alia's Fairy look for the Met Gala. Meanwhile, a messy updo with loose strands of hair sculpting her face gave the finishing touch.