MET Gala 2024: Zendaya in jewel-toned Maison Margiela gown returns to Met Gala red carpet with a bang after five years

MET Gala 2024: Zendaya, as the co-chair for this year's Met Gala, made a theatrical appearance on the iconic steps of The Metropolitan Museum Of Art after a five-year break. And the wait was worth it! The Challengers actor showed up at the fashion's biggest night on the first Monday of May in a dramatic and completely unexpected jewel-toned gown honouring this year's theme, The Garden Of Time. Her ensemble is an incredible reinterpretation of a 1999 Dior dress by Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano. Keep scrolling to see how Zendaya brought a touch of drama with her look. MET Gala 2024: Zendaya wears a jewel-toned Maison Margiela gown as the co-chair of Met Gala. (Instagram)

MET Gala 2024: What Zendaya wore on the Met Gala red carpet

Zendaya and her stylist, Law Roach, are a fashion force to be reckoned with! And with a blockbuster return to the Met Gala after a five-year hiatus that will also go down in the ball's history of iconic looks, they proved the statement true again. The superstar's Maison Margiela one-shoulder gown features a trumpet skirt, royal-blue and emerald-green diagonal stripes, fruit and bird-shaped embellishments on the waist, neck and arms, a sweetheart neckline, ruffled structure on the back, a figure-sculpting silhouette, and cinched waistline.

Zendaya wore the gown with a net mesh and tulle-feathered fascinator. She accessorised the ensemble with dainty emerald earrings and a matching statement ring. Glossy wine-red lips, matching smoky eye shadow, black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheekbones, and beaming highlighter on the contours completed the glam picks. Lastly, she chose thin blonde eyebrows and a side-parted messy bun styled with stray hair strands sculpting her face to up the dramatic aesthetic of the red carpet look.

Meanwhile, Zendaya's last appearance at the Met Gala was in 2019, when she honoured the year's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme in a Cinderella gown by Tommy Hilfiger. The dress transformed from grey to a luminous blue with the wave of a wand by Law Roach, who portrayed her fairy godmother on the red carpet.