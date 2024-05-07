MET Gala 2024 live updates: Attention all you fashionistas: It's Met Gala time! Yes, the first Monday (early Tuesday in India) in May is upon us and this year's green-tinged carpet is open with early A-listers including party czar Anna Wintour and Jennifer Lopez and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, along with businesswoman Isha Ambani....Read More

Wintour wore a black coat adorned with multicolored flowers in line with the theme: “The Garden of Time.” Flowers were already everywhere. Lopez, one of the party's co-chairs, was all va-va-voom in a silver goddess look that hugged like a second skin. She's got the Meta Gala down: It's her 14th.

It's a party, for sure, with cocktails and dinner for about invited 400 guests, but it's also a huge fundraiser for the Met's Costume Institute, the only department at the museum required to pay for itself. Last year, the gala raised about $22 million. Anna Wintour, a Met trustee for whom part of the institute has been renamed, organizes the whole shebang. No phones are allowed, adding to the allure.

There's a dress code each year tied to the museum's spring exhibition. Some guests, not all, step up at the request of Wintour. This year's theme is inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story of the same name. It's a squishy fashion ask considering how specific last year's theme was: all things Karl Lagerfeld. Florals, and more florals, are expected this time around. Vintage will likely be big, too.

Getting called up by Wintour as a co-chair is a big deal. This year's class is Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. It's Hemsworth's first Met Gala, and he and Bad Bunny were among the early arrivals Monday. Shou Chew, chief executive officer of TikTok, and Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Loewe, are honorary chairs. The companies are also gala and exhibition sponsors.

Catch all the live updates here: