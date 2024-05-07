MET Gala 2024 live updates: Alia Bhatt rocks a saree, Zendaya is back after 5 years; Pics from red carpet
MET Gala 2024 live updates: Attention all you fashionistas: It's Met Gala time! Yes, the first Monday (early Tuesday in India) in May is upon us and this year's green-tinged carpet is open with early A-listers including party czar Anna Wintour and Jennifer Lopez and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, along with businesswoman Isha Ambani....Read More
Wintour wore a black coat adorned with multicolored flowers in line with the theme: “The Garden of Time.” Flowers were already everywhere. Lopez, one of the party's co-chairs, was all va-va-voom in a silver goddess look that hugged like a second skin. She's got the Meta Gala down: It's her 14th.
It's a party, for sure, with cocktails and dinner for about invited 400 guests, but it's also a huge fundraiser for the Met's Costume Institute, the only department at the museum required to pay for itself. Last year, the gala raised about $22 million. Anna Wintour, a Met trustee for whom part of the institute has been renamed, organizes the whole shebang. No phones are allowed, adding to the allure.
There's a dress code each year tied to the museum's spring exhibition. Some guests, not all, step up at the request of Wintour. This year's theme is inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story of the same name. It's a squishy fashion ask considering how specific last year's theme was: all things Karl Lagerfeld. Florals, and more florals, are expected this time around. Vintage will likely be big, too.
Getting called up by Wintour as a co-chair is a big deal. This year's class is Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. It's Hemsworth's first Met Gala, and he and Bad Bunny were among the early arrivals Monday. Shou Chew, chief executive officer of TikTok, and Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Loewe, are honorary chairs. The companies are also gala and exhibition sponsors.
Catch all the live updates here:
Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt walks the red carpet
Alia Bhatt's massive train covered almost the entire red carpet as she walked up the MET stairs.
Met Gala 2024: Doja Cat arrives in a towel?
Singer Doja Cat was spotted leaving for the Met Gala in a towel but later, arrived at the red carpet in long, wet robe.
Met Gala 2024: Lana Del Rey in cobwebs?
Singer Lana Del Rey arrived with a peculiar veil.
Met Gala 2024: Mona Patel's stunning dress
Influencer-entrepreneur Mona Patel wore perhaps the best dress of the night. She wore a mechanical dress inspired by butterflies, styled by Law Roach.
Met Gala 2024: Gigi Hadid at the gala
Gigi Hadid was a vision in white on the Met Gala red carpet.
Met Gala 2024: Stray Kids on the red carpet
K-pop band Stray Kids made their MET debut on Monday evening. They turned up in red-black suits and jackets that they took off on the red carpet.
Met Gala 2024: Tyla is the clear winner?
Singer Tyla likely trumped even Zendaya with her sand-dress. She looked stunning, as if dipped in real sand.
Met Gala 2024: Jennie is ready for Met
Jennie was spotted by the paparazzi outside her hotel in a risque blue dress with a long train. She is part of Kpop group BLACKPINK.
Met Gala 2024: Protests at the Met
Police arrest a pro-Palestinian protester during the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art,.
Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt in Sabyasachi
Alia Bhatt rocked a stunning floral Sabyasachi saree for the MET Gala. This is her second time at the Met Gala.
Met Gala 2024: Mindy Kaling in Gaurav Gupta
Mindy Kaling wore a dress called ‘Melting Flower of Time’ by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. She said she was excited to see what Zendaya wore to the event.
Met Gala 2024: Jennifer Lopez
Co-chair Jennifer Lopez glowed in a golden outfit. ‘It’s not that bad,' Jennifer said about her hosting responsibilities.
Met Gala 2024: Zendaya arrives in blue
Zendaya is here in a peacock-inspired look. She has been styled by Law Roach once again. Zendaya is one of the co-chairs this year. She was recently seen in Challengers.
Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani's look
Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania posted pictures of Isha Ambani in her MET Gala look on Instagram. Anaita wrote, "Our garden of time Isha is wearing a bespoke hand-embroidered couture sari gown from Indian designer Rahul Mishra. For this year’s Met Gala theme of “The Garden of Time”, Rahul and I set out to depict nature’s glorious and bountiful lifecycle in this custom look for Isha, which took over 10,000 hours to complete.
"This look embraces sustainability by incorporating elements from Rahul’s past collections. Delicate samples of flowers, butterflies, and dragonflies were meticulously integrated from the archives into the design, via distinct applique and embroidery techniques,such as Fareesha, Zardozi, Nakshi, and Dabka, as well as French knots. Together, all of these elements carry a powerful narrative about the state of the planet and offer a message of hope and rebirth.
The magnificent look was intricately hand-embroidered at Rahul Mishra’s ateliers across several Indian villages, supporting hundreds of local craftspeople and weavers. Complementing her gown is a clutch crafted by Swadesh using the ancient Indian art forms of Nakashi and Miniature Painting. The exquisite Jade clutch bag features an Indian Miniature Painting created by Jaipur artisan Hari Narain Marotia, a traditional art form that has been practiced in India for centuries. Despite its small scale, the painting is highly detailed and expressive, featuring India’s national bird, the Mayura. The jewellery, traditional lotus hand bracelets (Haathpochas), parrot earrings and flower choker are designed by Viren Bhagat. Our goal, as always, was to take India to the world Custom Couture by Rahul Mishra @rahulmishra_7."
Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt is ready to rock
Alia Bhatt has shared a glimpse at her look for the Met Gala on Instagram. She is reportedly wearing a Gucci take on a saree.