Met Gala 2024: Everything you need to know about the Met Gala; when, where, how to watch and where it is held

Met Gala 2024: The first Monday of May is almost here, which means, on May 6, a constellation of film, fashion, music, sports, politics and social media stars will walk the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to attend the glamorous and highly-anticipated Met Gala. The fashion's biggest night will see celebrities enjoying the new exhibit 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' at the Met Museum, sipping on cocktails and having dinner. This year, apart from Anna Wintour, Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, and Jennifer Lopez will host the Met Gala. As we draw closer to this grand affair, discover all the glitz and glamour, and learn when, where and how to catch the live action. Met Gala 2024: Find all you need to know about Met Gala - fashion's biggest night - inside. (Instagram)

Met Gala 2024 Date and time: When will the Met Gala take place?

Met Gala falls on the first Monday of May annually. This year, it will occur on Monday, May 6 (May 7, Tuesday IST), in New York City at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Meanwhile, the live stream will begin at 6 pm EST (Tuesday, 3:30 am IST).

Met Gala 2024: How and where to watch the event?

For all the fashion enthusiasts out there, the 2024 Met Gala Livestream, hosted by Vogue, will be available on its website homepage. Additionally, AP will provide a live stream of the glamorous departures from the Mark Hotel, where many gala guests get ready for the event. If you are in New York, you can join the excitement with other fans across the street, behind barricades, on Fifth Avenue or even further east on Madison.

This year, while the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute's new exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, the official dress theme is The Garden of Time. While celebrities and designers often interpret the theme and dress code loosely, there will be no dearth of fashion wins and iconic style moments throughout the night.