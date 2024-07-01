 Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet step out together after months; what the couple wore for their date. Pics | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet step out together after months; what the couple wore for their date. Pics

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Jul 01, 2024 10:59 AM IST

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet stepped out for a date night in Los Angeles. This is their first outing together after months. Check out what the couple wore

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet recently stepped out in Los Angeles to enjoy a rare date night to catch a movie. The couple were photographed near the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Reportedly, this is their first joint public appearance in months. Find out what Timotheé and Kylie wore. (Also Read | Akshata Murty champions sustainability by re-wearing silk saree from Diwali for Neasden Temple visit with Rishi Sunak)

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet step out together after months for a movie date in Los Angeles. (Instagram)
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet step out together after months for a movie date in Los Angeles. (Instagram)

What Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet wore for their date in Los Angeles

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dressed casually for the movie outing. Both twinned in all-black ensembles for the occasion. While the Kylie Cosmetics founder chose a white tube top, flared joggers, and a jacket for the movie night, the Dune actor complemented her in a black sweatshirt and baggy shorts styled with a baseball cap, black socks, and matching sneakers. Both also sported black face masks.

Decoding Kylie Jenner's date night look

Kylie, who is known for her preference for glamorous and risqué sartorial choices, kept things minimal for her movie date night with Timothée. Her white tube top features a strapless silhouette, a bust-hugging fit, a plunging neckline, and a cropped midriff-baring hem. Meanwhile, the jogger pants have a low-rise waist and a flared hem.

Kylie complemented the ensemble with a jacket she carried in her hands, flip-flops, a camo print baseball cap, and a black tote bag. Lastly, her tresses were loose to round off the date night look.

About Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet sparked dating rumours in April 2023. The news came out after her split from Travis Scott. They confirmed their relationship during Beyoncé's birthday concert in Los Angeles in September. They have since been spotted packing on the PDA on multiple occasions, including this year's Golden Globe Awards, the 2023 US Open, and other red carpet events. Meanwhile, Kylie shares two kids with Travis Scott, Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2.

