Dune Part Two: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh and others stun at the New York screening. Who wore what

The entire case of 'Dune: Part Two' arrived at the Josie Robertson Plaza at the Lincoln Center on February 25 in New York City to attend its premiere. Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Denis Villeneuve, Anya Taylor-Joy, Souheila Yacoub, Austin Butler, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, and Lea Seydoux attended the New York screening in dazzling looks. While Zendaya looked in a white floor-length cut-out gown, Timothée arrived wearing an all-leather earth tones outfit. Meanwhile, Florence looked stunning in a grey backless gown, Austin Butler wore a white-black tuxedo, and Anya Taylor-Joy channelled her inner goddess in a black and gold sculptural gown. Scroll through to find out what the Dune: Part Two cast wore for the red carpet event. Florence Pugh, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, and Anya-Taylor Joy at the New York screening of Dune: Part Two. (AP, AFP)

Zendaya attends the premiere of Dune: Part Two at Lincoln Center Plaza. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Zendaya never goes off-theme when it comes to the promotions of her movies. The actor and her stylist, Law Roach, make sure of that. So, when she arrived at the Dune: Part Two screening in an immaculate futuristic ensemble, it was no surprise. She wore a Stéphane Rolland spring 2024 gown punctuated with sharp cut-outs and a trim made of 3-D gold half-cut spheres. She styled the look with gold manicured nails, diamond rings, dainty earrings, winged eyeliner, caramel lip shade, feathered brows, and a blushed dewy base. Lastly, she styled her loose locks in goddess-like curls.

Timothee Chalamet arrives for the premiere of Dune: Part Two in New York City. (AFP)

Timothée Chalamet complemented his co-star in a nude-toned leather blouse featuring pulled-back long sleeves, a round neckline, a front breast pocket, and a relaxed fitting. He paired the top with black mid-rise skinny-fitted leather pants, matching Chelsea boots, tinted sunglasses, and a back-swept hairdo styled in soft curls.

Florence Pugh arrives for the premiere of Dune: Part Two at Josie Robertson Plaza at Lincoln Cente. (AFP)

Florence Pugh made a remarkable entrance at the New York screening of Dune: Part Two in a grey floor-length gown. She wore a Valentino dress from their Spring/Summer 2024 couture collection featuring a halter column neckline, a backless design, a pleated silhouette, and a train. She paired the gown with metallic silver eye makeup, pink lip shade, diamond earrings, studded silver manicure, silver platform heels, and a sleek bun.

Anya Taylor-Joy poses during the New York screening of Dune: Part Two. (AFP)

Anya Taylor-Joy arrived at the screening in a Maison Margiela gown featuring a metallic gold figure-hugging dress draped with black see-through tulle overlay, which comes with a pleated bodice and tiered skirt. She paired the ethereal look with frothy disco hair styled with frizzy curls, glossy berry-toned lip shade, gold hoop ear studs, feathered brows, black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, and a soft terracotta blush.

Austin Butler poses with Zendaya at the premiere of Dune: Part Two. (AFP)

Meanwhile, Austin Butler embraced monochrome tones for the red carpet event. The actor gave a modern spin to the plain old tuxedo by wearing a cropped white double-breasted blazer featuring shawl lapels, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, and an asymmetric hem. He styled it with a black pocket square, a black tie, and a crisp white button-down shirt featuring embellished cuffs. He rounded it off with black straight-fit pants, heeled Chelsea boots, a trimmed beard, and a spiky hairdo.