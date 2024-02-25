Devil Wears Prada reunion at SAG Awards: Anne Hathaway-Emily Blunt rock low-neck gowns with Meryl Streep. What they wore

The 2024 SAG Awards saw one of the most anticipated reunions of all time. The Devil Wears Prada cast - Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt - reunited at the Screen Actors Guild Awards to present the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series. While Meryl Streep arrived on the stage first and told the crowd she had forgotten about her glasses, Anne and Emily appeared to hand the actor her missing items, a nod to their roles as assistants to Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) in The Devil Wears Prada. The iconic moment excited the movie's fans as they have been waiting for a reunion. As for us, we also fell in love with their elegant and sensational looks for the evening. Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep speak on stage during the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (REUTERS)

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt reunite at SAG Awards 2024

Anne Hathaway, who played Andrea (Andy) Sachs, chose a cerulean blue archival Versace gown for the 30th SAG Awards as a nod to her character in Devil Wears Prada. And in true Andy style, she even wore a blue belt with the gown. The sleeveless gown has off-the-shoulder straps, a plunging neckline, a cut-out under the bust, a corseted bodice, a pleated flowing skirt, a high-low hem, and a risqué thigh-high slit on the side. She styled the ensemble with silver heels, loose wavy locks, a diamond necklace, matching earrings, rings, and a clutch.

Emily Blunt, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, chose a deep red Louis Vuitton gown for the awards ceremony. The halter-neck gown features a plunging neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette, a column skirt, and a train on the back. A statement necklace, diamond earrings, a gold bracelet, striking makeup picks, and side-parted open blonde locks styled in soft waves rounded it off.

Meanwhile, Meryl Streep was a picture of elegance in a maroon chiffon dress featuring a collared necklace, full-length sleeves, a gathered pleat silhouette, a cinched waistline, sequin embellishments, and a brooch on the neck. She styled the dress with glasses, dainty earrings, a statement ring, hair tied in a side-parted ponytail, and minimal glam.