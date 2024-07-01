Akshata Murty champions sustainability by re-wearing silk saree from Diwali for Neasden Temple visit with Rishi Sunak

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife, Akshata Murty, visited London's BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, popularly known as Neasden Temple. The couple visited the temple on the last weekend of the general election campaign and offered prayers. Akshata's royal blue silk saree for the occasion caught our eye as she had worn it during Diwali celebrations last year. (Also Read | Anant Ambani wears a rare ₹6.9 crore watch for temple visit before his wedding with Radhika Merchant) Akshata Murty re-wears her silk saree from Diwali celebrations for Neasden Temple visit with Rishi Sunak. (Instagram/@hindustantimes)

Akshata Murty champions sustainability by re-wearing her saree from last year's Diwali festivities

Akshata Murty and Rishi Sunak were greeted with loud cheers as they arrived at the Neasden Temple. The pictures show the couple performing rituals at the temple, greeting the crowd, and seeking blessings. For the occasion, Akshata wore a royal blue silk saree and a matching blouse. She championed sustainable fashion practices with her sartorial choice. For the uninitiated, she wore the saree during last year's Diwali celebrations with Rishi Sunak and their daughters, Krishna and Anoushka, at 10 Downing Street in London.

In an ode to Indian culture, the noteworthy royal blue silk saree features intricate gold embroidery on the borders and tassel adornments on the pallu. The matching silk blouse features a bateau neckline, quarter-length sleeves, and gold brocade embroidery. Akshata draped the nine yards in traditional style, pleating the pallu on her shoulder.

Akshata opted for minimal accessories to style the traditional look. She chose ornate bangles, a ring, and gold hoop earrings. Lastly, centre-parted loose locks, a berry pink lip shade, and a no-makeup look rounded it all off.

Rishi Sunak's address at the Neasden Temple

Rishi Sunak addressed the volunteers and community leaders during his visit to the Neasden Temple. The British prime minister said, "I am Hindu, and like all of you, I draw inspiration and comfort from my faith. I was proud to be sworn in as a member of Parliament on the 'Bhagavad Gita'. Our faith teaches us to do our duty and not fret about the outcome as long as one does it faithfully."