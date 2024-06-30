At Neasden Temple, UK's Rishi Sunak opens up on his Hindu faith: ‘It teaches us to…’

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife, Akshata Murty, prayed at London's iconic BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, popularly known as Neasden Temple, and opened up on his Hindu faith. The couple, who paid the visit to the temple on Saturday – on the last weekend of the general election campaign, was greeted with loud cheers as its convoy drove into the grand temple grounds and went on to perform puja guided by the priests, news agency PTI reported. Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty visit BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, in London, Britain, on June 29. (REUTERS)

After a tour of the temple complex and interaction with volunteers and community leaders, Rishi Sunak, who is also a cricket fan, began his address to the congregation with a reference to India's winning the T20 World Cup before speaking about the inspiration he draws from Hindu faith.

“I am Hindu, and like all of you, I draw inspiration and comfort from my faith,” the British prime minister said.

"I was proud to be sworn in as a member of Parliament on the 'Bhagavad Gita'. Our faith teaches us to do our duty and not fret about the outcome as long as one does it faithfully. That is what I was brought up to believe by my wonderful and loving parents and that is how I live my life; and that is what I want to pass on to my daughters as they grow up. It is dharma which guides me in my approach to public service," PTI quoted Rishi Sunak as saying.

The UK PM also spoke about the philanthropic work that his mother-in-law, Sudha Murty, does in India, and praised his wife as "the greatest support that any husband could ever have" and “someone committed to a life of service”, Sky News reported.

Addressing the attendees, Rishi Sunak said, "I want to start by thanking all of you for your support, your prayers, and your love. You have been with me every step of the way. On the hardest days in this job, I have felt your backing, and I know the pride that it is to have a British-Asian prime minister, and I am determined to never let you down."

The British PM argued that so many Indians are Conservatives because “our values bind us together”, citing education, hard work, and family.