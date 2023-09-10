G20 Summit 2023: Akshata Murty's elegant outfits for her India visit with UK PM Rishi Sunak

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is in India for the G20 Summit in New Delhi with his wife, Akshata Murty. The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the First Lady have been attending various events around the capital during their time in the country. Today, they visited the Akshardham Temple in the national capital and offered prayers. Since she arrived in the country, Akshata's simple yet elegant and bright-coloured wardrobe has captured everyone's attention. The successful venture capitalist, who previously ran a fashion label, certainly has an affinity for fashion with her thoughtfully curated ensembles. Moreover, the Indian connection of many of her ensembles won the internet's heart. So, we decided to round up all the looks she has worn till now. Scroll through to find out more details. All the outfits Akshata Murty has worn during India visit for the G20 Summit 2023 with UK PM Rishi Sunak. (Instagram)

G20 Summit 2023: All the outfits Akshata Murty has worn during her India visit

The simple kurta set

A simple cotton kurta and palazzo set can never go wrong, and the First Lady embraced the style statement during her Akshardham Temple visit with Rishi Sunak. She chose a Fabindia mehendi green-coloured kurta featuring a pink-hued floral pattern, quarter-length sleeves, embroidered neckline, and side slits. She styled it with pink cotton palazzo pants and a cotton dupatta adorned in tassels.

The fusion outfit

For her arrival in India on Friday (September 8), Akshata Murty, with Rishi Sunak, made a note-worthy statement by blending Indian and Western styles in a striking fusion outfit. She wore a floral-print floor-length maxi skirt paired elegantly with a crisp white shirt. She paired the ensemble with nude pumps. The understated ensemble retained a fun element with the bright florals and offered a comfortable yet confident aesthetic.

The co-ord set

After her arrival, Akshata Murty swapped her airport attire for a bright and fun coord ensemble to play football with children at the British Fashion Council. She chose a pink and coral printed collared shirt and skirt set from homegrown label Drawn. She styled the sleek look with matching pink pumps and pink beaded droplet earrings and fastened her hair in an effortless low ponytail.

The lilac wonder

To attend a millet exhibition at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in Delhi, Akshata wore a lilac marble-print dress from the London-based slow fashion label Manimekala, showing her commitment to sustainable fashion and small women-owned businesses. The dress had a collared neckline, a midi-length hem, a matching fabric belt, and puffed sleeves. She styled it with open tresses, hoops, a mini tote bag, subtle makeup, and matching pumps.

The floral number

United Kingdom PM Rishi Sunak and the First Lady Akshata Murthy arrives at Bharat Mandapam for the G-20 Dinner, received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Akshata Murty arrived at the Bharat Mandapam for the Gala Dinner during the G20 Summit with Rishi Sunak in a printed silk dress featuring green, blue and magenta hues. The floral motifs, V neckline, full-length sleeves, and a relaxed silhouette beautified the ensemble. The multicoloured breezy dress is by a London-based designer of Indian origin, Sonali Lodha. Dangling earrings, heels, minimal makeup, and centre-parted open locks complemented her look.

Which outfit worn by the First Lady, Akshata Murty, did you like the most?