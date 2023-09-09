G20 Summit: Akshata Murty fixes Rishi Sunak's tie, couple’s sweet moment captured on camera

A picture of UK PM Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty was shared online. The adorable picture is of a candid moment between the couple. It shows Murthy fixing her husband and the prime minister’s tie. The image shows UK PM Rishi Sunak and his spouse Akshata Murty. (Instagram/@rishisunakmp)

The picture was shared on PM Rishi Sunak’s Instagram page a day ago, along with a few other images. “We’ve landed in Delhi ahead of the G20. We're here to deliver for the British people,” reads the caption posted along with the photos.

The share has three pictures. One of them shows the couple deboarding the plane and the other one shows them with Indian delegates. The third picture, taken inside the flight, shows Murthy fixing the PM’s tie.

Take a look at the Instagram post and the image:

Since being shared, the post has received over five lakhs views and counting. Many took to the comments section to share their reactions. While some wrote “Welcome”, a few others commented how “adorable” the couple looks.

About Akshata Murty and Rishi Sunak:

The couple first met back in 2004 when they were students at Stanford University in America. They tied the knot in August 2009 in Bengaluru in a lavish wedding. They are presently visiting India to attend the G20 Summit.

