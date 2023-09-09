Aman Gupta spots UK PM Rishi Sunak wearing boAt headphones, says this

Aman Gupta, CEO and co-founder of boAt, took to Instagram to share a post about Prime Minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak. He shared an image of the PM interacting with Indian students. The photo turned out to be special for Gupta as the PM is seen wearing a pair of boAt headphones. Aman Gupta's post on UK PM Rishi Sunak has prompted people to post varied reactions. (Instagram/@rishisunakmp, Instagram/@boatxaman)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is presently in India to attend the G20 summit. Ahead of the event, he met with a few Indian students at the British Council and posted images of his interaction on Instagram. “Before meeting the world leaders of today I’ve been meeting with world leaders of tomorrow at @inBritish [British Council India],” the PM wrote.

In one of the pictures the PM shared, he is seen wearing boAt headphones. Aman Gupta reshared that image and wrote, “Bharat mein aapka boAt boAt Swaagat.”

Take a look at this post shared by Aman Gupta:

The post was shared 14 hours ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 85,000 likes and counting. Additionally, the share has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“Aapki boAt me dum hai,” praised an Instagram user. “Marketing genius, love you,” added another. “India me to #boAt chalra hai,” joked another, referencing a popular tagline by a deodorant company. “Wow. This is awesome,” wrote a fourth.