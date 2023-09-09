Ashneer Grover takes ride around Delhi, shows city lit up for G20 summit

Ashneer Grover shared a video on Instagram to show Delhi decorated in colourful lights for the G20 summit. Alongside, he also added a sweet caption explaining what he thought of it. The image shows Delhi decorated with colourful lights for G20 summit. (Instagram/@ashneer.grover)

“G20 - Late evening Porsche drives in Delhi ! Kuchh time guzariye roads par [Spend some time on road] - Delhi is at its prettiest!!” he wrote while posting the Instagram video.

The video is taken from inside Grover’s car. The clip shows him riding around an empty road in Delhi. As the video progresses, you can see various buildings decorated with colourful lights.

Take a look at this video of Delhi by Ashneer Grover:

The video was posted about 16 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 5.3 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received close to 68,000 likes.

About G20 summit:

Group of Twenty or G20 is a forum that includes 19 countries and the European Union. The G20 Summit is held annually “under the leadership of a rotating Presidency.”

India holds the Presidency of the G20 till November 30 2023. The nation is conducting the 18th edition of the summit at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi from September 9-10.