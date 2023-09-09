News / Trending / Ashneer Grover takes ride around Delhi, shows city lit up for G20 summit

Ashneer Grover takes ride around Delhi, shows city lit up for G20 summit

ByTrisha Sengupta
Sep 09, 2023 12:02 PM IST

Ashneer Grover shared on Instagram that he took his luxury car for a ride around Delhi in late evening.

Ashneer Grover shared a video on Instagram to show Delhi decorated in colourful lights for the G20 summit. Alongside, he also added a sweet caption explaining what he thought of it.

The image shows Delhi decorated with colourful lights for G20 summit. (Instagram/@ashneer.grover)
The image shows Delhi decorated with colourful lights for G20 summit. (Instagram/@ashneer.grover)

G20 - Late evening Porsche drives in Delhi ! Kuchh time guzariye roads par [Spend some time on road] - Delhi is at its prettiest!!” he wrote while posting the Instagram video.

Also Read: Ashneer Grover tweets in Haryanvi to take a dig at Dhruv Bahl’s BharatPe exit

The video is taken from inside Grover’s car. The clip shows him riding around an empty road in Delhi. As the video progresses, you can see various buildings decorated with colourful lights.

Take a look at this video of Delhi by Ashneer Grover:

The video was posted about 16 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 5.3 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received close to 68,000 likes.

About G20 summit:

Group of Twenty or G20 is a forum that includes 19 countries and the European Union. The G20 Summit is held annually “under the leadership of a rotating Presidency.”

India holds the Presidency of the G20 till November 30 2023. The nation is conducting the 18th edition of the summit at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi from September 9-10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out