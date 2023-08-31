Ashneer Grover tweets in Haryanvi to take a dig at Dhruv Bahl’s BharatPe exit
Dhruv Bahl joined BharatPe in 2020 as the head of operations. He then progressed to the position of COO and recently moved to the role of CBO.
Ashneer Grover, BharatPe co-founder, took a jibe at Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl after he stepped down as Chief Business Officer (CBO). He shared a tweet in Haryanvi on August 30 and commented on Bahl’s exit.
“Tweeting in Haryanvi should be a thing,” shared Ashneer Grover while taking a dig at Bahl’s departure from the fintech firm.
Take a look at what Ashneer Grover wrote in Haryanvi below:
Since being shared on August 30, the tweet has accumulated over 43,000 views. The tweet has also raked over 400 likes and numerous reposts. It has also received tons of comments from people.
Here’s how people reacted to Ashneer Grover’s tweet:
An X user asked, “Do you think that if you start working with BharatPe, you can turn it into profits again?”
“Try the same in Marwadi, it’ll hit hard,” suggested another.
A third shared, “Epic. Kya mast Haryanvi bolte ho [you speak Haryanvi so well].”
The company has experienced a string of high-level resignations since 2022, culminating in Bahl’s departure. Following the exit of co-founder Ashneer Grover in the same year, Bahl was instrumental in restructuring the organisation, reported Mint.
In December 2022, Ashneer Grover resigned from the company he co-founded. BharatPe even filed a criminal lawsuit against him and his wife for alleged financial mismanagement.
