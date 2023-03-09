Home / Trending / Shark Tank's Aman Gupta shares cheeky message for OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal post wedding

Shark Tank's Aman Gupta shares cheeky message for OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal post wedding

trending
Published on Mar 09, 2023 02:31 PM IST

boAt co-founder Aman Gupta shared a cheeky message for the newlyweds. Take a look at what he has to say.

Aman Gupta shared a picture from Ritesh Agarwal's wedding reception.(Instagram/@boatxaman)
Aman Gupta shared a picture from Ritesh Agarwal's wedding reception.(Instagram/@boatxaman)
ByVrinda Jain

OYO Rooms CEO Ritesh Agarwal tied the knot with the director of Farmation Ventures Private Limited Geetansha Sood earlier this month. On March 7, the newlyweds held their wedding celebration at Delhi's Taj Palace hotel. The wedding reception was attended by several CEO's of various startups, including boAt co-founder Aman Gupta.

After attending the wedding reception, Aman Gupta shared a cheeky message for the newlyweds. He wrote, "Wishing you a happy married life @riteshagar. Asking on behalf of millions of Indians :- I hope the honeymoon is also at one of the Oyo Rooms." In the picture, you can see Aman Gupta standing with Ashneer Grover, Ritesh Malik, and the newlyweds.

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over two lakh times. The post also has several comments. Even OYO Rooms CEO Ritesh Agarwal replied to the post and wrote, "Of course." He also added a heart emoji.

Take a look at the reactions below:

An individual in the post's comments section wrote, "Aman never misses a chance to entertain his audience." Another person posted, "Caption game strong." "Caption is better than the picture," added a third. Many others have wished congratualtions to Ritesh Agarwal and Geetansha Sood.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
oyo aman gupta wedding + 1 more
oyo aman gupta wedding
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out